Birthday party becomes perfect surprise wedding

WEDDED BLISS: Gay Collins and Ian Tritton's surprise wedding was sprung on the unsuspecting guests at Gay's 50th birthday party.

SURPRISE was the magical word for Ian and Gay when they turned a birthday party into a wedding.

DO YOU LIKE KNOWING ABOUT HUMANS OF GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE.

Ian Tritton, 48, owns his own business and Gay Collins, 50, is a high school teacher. Their friends and family had gathered at Garapine camp ground on the expectation to celebrate Gay's 50th birthday on April 22 but the couple crept away for a quick change of outfit.

When they returned, Ian in a wedding suit and Gay in a stunning bridal gown, the birthday party had turned into a wedding.

"At my 50th birthday party we surprised everybody with our surprise wedding,” Gay said.

"We ducked out and got changed and came back and, 'Surprise, we are getting married.'”

The event was planned secretly by Ian and Gay and their bridal party. Their photo shoot, by Bambi Gosbell, was done a month before on March 18.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"My dad, Lionel Collins, actually married us,” Gay said.

"We kept it in the family. He's a retired minister.”

The couple wrote their own vows and read them to each other.

"Ian sang to me as I walked down the aisle,” Gaysaid.

"It was incredible. He sang All of Me by John Legend. He sang that song with the girls from Sista Lee.

"It was a bit of a wow factor, people didn't know he could sing.”

The couple hosted 150 guests, with most of them caught off guard.

They feasted on a choice of three types of paella by Senor Paella, based on the Sunshine Coast.

The celebration also included two cakes - one for Gay's birthday and one for the wedding - both made by Fay Andrews.

"We just had the big paella and the cakes were the dessert. Then, well you could say, we danced the night away,” Gay said.

Many guests stayed at the camp site and enjoyed breakfast the next morning.

After the wedding, Ian and Gay honeymooned in Bali.

"We hadn't been to Bali, it was very low-key,” Gay said.

"After the madness of planning the wedding we just spent the time relaxing. It was downtime for us.

"We came back and went straight back to work.”