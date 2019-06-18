Birthday gunman struck twice in 24 hours

There's been a dramatic development in the hunt for a man at the centre of a shooting at a Surfers Paradise birthday party, with cops revealing there was another shocking incident less than 24 hours later.

Hayden Miller, 18, was shot in the arm on Saturday night, while celebrating his 18th birthday, at the Tiki Hotel about 10.45pm by a man he had never met.

It's understood the alleged shooter fled the hotel after the incident, with emergency services descending on the hotel, including specialist police.

The following night, the same shotgun was allegedly used in another shooting in Underwood, with police investigating whether the same man is responsible for both violent incidents.

It's understood a man was shot in the leg outside of gym in the Logan suburb.

Police vehicles outside the Tiki Hotel in Surfers Paradise after a shooting on Saturday night. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said they were searching for the man responsible for both shootings.

"We are looking into links between the Surfers Paradise shooting and another shooting incident in Underwood on Sunday night outside a gym," Insp Smith said.

"There is evidence to suggest the same gun was used in both incidents and we are actively looking to locate the person responsible for both incidents."

Shooting victim Hayden Miller remains in hospital.

The Bulletin can reveal new details about what happened on Saturday night, with police tracking down four persons of interest in the shooting and interviewing them yesterday.

Insp Smith said the shooting incident appeared to be a random attack, after the victim asked a group of men if they wanted to join them for a smoke.

"It appears the victim has gone into a type of garden area for a smoke, when he tapped on a window to ask if the people in the room wanted to join him.

"The offender has taken offence to his behaviour and we will allege shot him out of the blue.

"We have identified a number of persons of interest, locating them yesterday and interviewing four of them."

Mr Miller remains in hospital recovering from his gunshot wound.

Police are calling on the public to come forward with more information, if you know anything about the Surfers Paradise or Underwood shooting, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.