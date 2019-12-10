Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bindi Branch holds one of the new arrivals.
Bindi Branch holds one of the new arrivals. Contributed
Rural

CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

Crystal Jones
by
10th Dec 2019 7:37 AM | Updated: 12:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT'S better than one baby cow? Two baby cows.

The birth of twin calves was a special surprise for Bundaberg's Bindi Branch.

"We had given up on the mum cow (Sally is her name) on having a calf as we thought she was due around October," she said.

Callie and Cory.
Callie and Cory. Contributed

"Our neighbors rang us just after lunch on Saturday as we were in town and said there are two black babies running around the paddock. We were so excited."

Ms Branch said she didn't think it was common for cows to have twins.

Lydia Branch with one of the bubs.
Lydia Branch with one of the bubs. Contributed

"The girl is named Callie and the boy is named Cory, they are a droughtmaster cross," she said.

Ms Branch said said the births were a happy sign in tough times. 

"With the drought being so bad and we only have one dam left with water in it - three have dried up - it's been hard so this is a bit of good to come out of it."

The calves with their mum.
The calves with their mum. Contributed
animals bindi branch cattle drought livestock
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2032 Olympics bid could deliver Very Fast Train for Gympie

        premium_icon 2032 Olympics bid could deliver Very Fast Train for Gympie

        News Fixing the train issues that link Gympie to the southeast could be key factor in harnessing enormous potential of Olympics

        Gympie region’s drought declaration long overdue

        premium_icon Gympie region’s drought declaration long overdue

        News Gympie MP Tony Perrett has welcome the official return of Gympie region’s drought...

        Police confirm they've located three children

        Police confirm they've located three children

        News Police locate children safe and well

        Drought declare Gympie already - don’t wait until everything’s dead

        premium_icon Drought declare Gympie already - don’t wait until everything’s...

        News We need another 110mm in two weeks simply to meet the December average.