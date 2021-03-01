Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Del Groundwater was one of three players to record a birdie last week.
Del Groundwater was one of three players to record a birdie last week.
Sport

Birdies for three Gympie golf ladies

Staff Reporter
1st Mar 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Was it the threat of a hot day? Was it the threat of rain? Whatever it was we had a very small field on Wednesday. Only 10 players. Yes it was hot, no it didn‘t rain.

However scoring was hot. Lydia Costello, Ann Rigbye and Jean Peters recorded birdies.

Ann Rigbye was one of three players to record a birdie.
Ann Rigbye was one of three players to record a birdie.

Well done ladies. Winner on the day was Lydia Costello with a fine score of 36 points. Runner up was Ann Rigbye with 34 points. Ball run down Dell Groundwater and Maureen Carroll 33, Jean Peters 32, Joy Hatton 28 and Marj Dakin 27.Carol Ward is off to have sponsored coffee at Eat at Candy‘s.

Saturday recorded a slightly bigger field of 14. However the scoring was hot! Zoe Powell beat Lydia Costello on a countback, who beat Jean Peters all on 38 points. Zoe recorded 2 birdies. Ball rundown went to Grace Kelleher, Karen Mills and Dell Groundwater all on 35, Maureen Carroll and Lorraine Elliott on 34.

Thanks to Eat at Candy‘s for their mid week sponsorship.

Thank you for your support of Ladies Golf

Yoey Coogan

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man arrested after shotgun rampage through Gympie

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man arrested after shotgun rampage through Gympie

        News A man who allegedly drove through Gympie streets firing a shot gun at several locations on Saturday night has been arrested and will front court today

        Man hospitalised after morning crash in Gympie

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after morning crash in Gympie

        News Man in 70s is hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in Gympie

        The Gympie podcast that had mayor ‘just about in tears’

        Premium Content The Gympie podcast that had mayor ‘just about in tears’

        News ‘No one story is the same. If I’m moved by it, there’s a good chance other people...

        NAMED: 35 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 35 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie magisters Court today on a range of charges:...