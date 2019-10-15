Bird won’t fly away from Broncos

Kayo sports holds an abseiling challenge with some of the NRL mascots at Kangaroo Point. Pics Adam Head

BRONCOS utility Jack Bird looks set to remain at Red Hill next year despite testing his value on the open market.

Bird's future at the Broncos came under a cloud last month after coach Anthony Seibold confirmed his management had approached the club for the opportunity to explore the market.

It came amid speculation the injury-ravaged star was set to be squeezed out of Red Hill due to salary cap pressure.

The 24-year-old has managed just 17 games for the Broncos in two seasons after suffering an unlucky run of injuries requiring shoulder, sternum and knee operations.

However, Bird has returned to the training paddock and reportedly "training the house down" to secure a starting spot next year.

Bird's manager Chris Orr confirmed there had been no significant discussions with other clubs and the NSW Origin star looked likely to remain at Red Hill next year.

"There has been no meaningful discussions or sit-downs with other clubs," Orr said.

"If an offer does come along that Jack likes then we will consider that.

Bird has struggled to stay on the field since joining Brisbane. AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING

"At this stage, Jack will be at the Broncos for next year.

"From all reports coming out of the Broncos, Jack is training the house down to be fit and ready for 2020."

St George and the Bulldogs were two clubs eyeing off the NSW Origin star.

Speculation around Bird's future erupted in the fallout of the Broncos end-of-season player reviews when Seibold made it clear that no player was guaranteed their position next year.

The Broncos are under pressure to sign an experienced playmaker and jettisoning Bird would free-up the salary cap funds to allow Brisbane to explore the player market.

The conundrum for the Broncos is that Bird is contracted until the end of next year with a further 12-month option in his favour, which he can feasibly activate to remain at Red Hill until 2021.

Broncos legend Darren Lockyer, a member of Brisbane's recruitment-and-retention committee, said last month Bird could fight his way back into a starting spot.

"The 2020 season is a big year for Jack," Lockyer said.

"It is not his fault, he's had some injuries and he hasn't been able to stay on the footy field which is a shame.

"He was playing decent footy this year before his knee injury so maybe he can fight his way back if he stays around."