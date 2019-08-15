Menu
WHERE'S YOUR PERMIT?: Moving a horse down the road without a biosecurity permit led two Widgee residents to court.
Biosecurity breaches cost Widgee pair $500

Arthur Gorrie
by
15th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
MOVING a horse from one Widgee property to another led to biosecurity breaches which cost two residents $250 each, when they were dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Glynis Margaret Offord and Joseph Raymond Ward each pleaded guilty to separate breaches involving moving the same horse without a required permit, on separate occasions between September 1 last year and January 1.

Offord said she did not feel responsible, as Ward had moved the animal.

In a letter to the court, she said she had recorded the horse being moved on her calendar, but thought the person who moved it should be responsible for getting a permit.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the law required her to ensure a record was prepared "in an appropriate form” before the move. Ward had later moved the horse again without a permit.

Mr Callaghan ordered no conviction be recorded and allowed two months to pay.

