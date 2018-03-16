Bins removed from popular Gympie region highway

Dumped rubbish has lead to the closure of a common truck stop in the region.

Dumped rubbish has lead to the closure of a common truck stop in the region. Campbell Gellie

MOTORISTS now have one less place to get rid of their rubbish on the Wide Bay Highway, with bins on the western side of Bells Bridge now dumped.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the bins were removed after the Department of Transport and Main Roads closed the truck stop.

She said TMR confirmed the stop was no longer "part of their strategy" and "does not meet the required standards".

The site came to their attention as it was a popular one for people's household waste. Unfortunately, not all of it actually went into the bins.

"The area will now be rehabilitated and replanted," she said. Three alternate sites were still open.

"These include Chatsworth Park (south), Gunalda (north) and Fat Hen Creek which has two stops on both sides for convenience," she said.