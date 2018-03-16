Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dumped rubbish has lead to the closure of a common truck stop in the region.
Dumped rubbish has lead to the closure of a common truck stop in the region. Campbell Gellie
Council News

Bins removed from popular Gympie region highway

scott kovacevic
by
16th Mar 2018 5:30 AM

MOTORISTS now have one less place to get rid of their rubbish on the Wide Bay Highway, with bins on the western side of Bells Bridge now dumped.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the bins were removed after the Department of Transport and Main Roads closed the truck stop.

She said TMR confirmed the stop was no longer "part of their strategy" and "does not meet the required standards".

The site came to their attention as it was a popular one for people's household waste. Unfortunately, not all of it actually went into the bins.

"The area will now be rehabilitated and replanted," she said. Three alternate sites were still open.

"These include Chatsworth Park (south), Gunalda (north) and Fat Hen Creek which has two stops on both sides for convenience," she said.

bells bridge gympie council gympie regional council illegal dumping wide bay highway
Gympie Times
Notice anything different along the Bruce Hwy lately?

Notice anything different along the Bruce Hwy lately?

News If you're an avid user of the Bruce Highway and have recently taken a trip, you may have noticed something a little different along the way.

  • 16th Mar 2018 8:29 AM
'Filthy' dumping a sore subject for Cooloola Cove resident

'Filthy' dumping a sore subject for Cooloola Cove resident

News The woman is "sick of contacting council” about the issue.

Shock water bill report based on council error

Shock water bill report based on council error

Council News 20 per cent rise not all it seems, after data error found.

What ministerial goose dreamed up this harebrained idea?

What ministerial goose dreamed up this harebrained idea?

Politics Perrett slams cuts to Neighbourhood Watch

Local Partners