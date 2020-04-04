Bindi shares invitation to TV wedding event

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell post wedding pic on Instagram from source: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KCn5SBLmD/

FANS will soon be given an insight into Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Australia Zoo wedding.

The Crocodile Hunter's daughter took to Instagram today to announce the pair's entire wedding story will air in a special episode of Crikey! It's the Irwins on Animal Planet.

A trailer for the highly anticipated episode shows clips of the family including Terri Irwin, who said Steve Irwin would be overjoyed to see his daughter wed her boyfriend of six years.

"I know that Steve would be proud, and pretty sure he'd be crying," she said on the trailer.

The newlywed couple got married on March 25 ahead of the Federal Government's new wedding restrictions.

CEREMONY: Grab of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wedding. Picture: 7 News

7 News helicopters delivered a live feed over the Australia Zoo's grounds which showed photographers, apparent guests in formal attire and a number of zoo animals including rhinos roaming the grounds.

The episode teaser also shows vision of Bindi's brother Robert walking the internationally renowned conservationist's down the aisle.

"To have that role to walk her down the aisle, yeah it means so much," Robert said.

It comes after People Magazine shared the exclusive wedding pictures.

As strict coronavirus rules meant only a handful of people could be in attendance, the married pair posed with a number of animals from Australia Zoo, including a snake, a giraffe and a koala.

Chandler Powell proposed to Bindi on her 21st birthday in July last year.

The episode will air at 8pm on April 18.