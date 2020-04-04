Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell post wedding pic on Instagram from source: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KCn5SBLmD/
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell post wedding pic on Instagram from source: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KCn5SBLmD/
News

Bindi shares invitation to TV wedding event

Laura Pettigrew
4th Apr 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FANS will soon be given an insight into Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Australia Zoo wedding.

The Crocodile Hunter's daughter took to Instagram today to announce the pair's entire wedding story will air in a special episode of Crikey! It's the Irwins on Animal Planet.

 

 

A trailer for the highly anticipated episode shows clips of the family including Terri Irwin, who said Steve Irwin would be overjoyed to see his daughter wed her boyfriend of six years.

"I know that Steve would be proud, and pretty sure he'd be crying," she said on the trailer.

The newlywed couple got married on March 25 ahead of the Federal Government's new wedding restrictions.

 

CEREMONY: Grab of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wedding. Picture: 7 News
CEREMONY: Grab of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wedding. Picture: 7 News

7 News helicopters delivered a live feed over the Australia Zoo's grounds which showed photographers, apparent guests in formal attire and a number of zoo animals including rhinos roaming the grounds.

The episode teaser also shows vision of Bindi's brother Robert walking the internationally renowned conservationist's down the aisle.

"To have that role to walk her down the aisle, yeah it means so much," Robert said.

 

It comes after People Magazine shared the exclusive wedding pictures.

As strict coronavirus rules meant only a handful of people could be in attendance, the married pair posed with a number of animals from Australia Zoo, including a snake, a giraffe and a koala.

 

 

Chandler Powell proposed to Bindi on her 21st birthday in July last year.

The episode will air at 8pm on April 18.

australia zoo australia zoo wedding bindi irwin bindi irwin engaged bindi irwin wedding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gympie: Two new coast cases makes 84 in total

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: Two new coast cases makes 84 in total

        News ‘We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.’

        Storms predicted as rain system rolls into the southeast

        premium_icon Storms predicted as rain system rolls into the southeast

        Breaking BOM says chance of a storm as rain system rolls in

        FINAL STAGES: Repairs on giant sink hole take shape

        premium_icon FINAL STAGES: Repairs on giant sink hole take shape

        News The final stages to repair a giant sink hole will begin next week