Biloela woman ‘unaware’ of meth consumption

Jessica Therese Hywood pleaded guilty in a Biloela Magistrates Court to drug driving on Wednesday.

A Biloela woman has been warned by a magistrate regarding the potential make-up of the drugs she could be dabbling in.

Jessica Therese Hywood, 26, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Shaun James read the facts of Hywood's case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On November 5 last year, at 2.30pm, Biloela police patrolling Barrett St intercepted a green Mercedes sedan and identified Hywood as the driver.

Hywood submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result and she was detained for further testing.

When questioned, Hywood said she had no emergent reason for driving and had not consumed any drugs recently.

A certificate was issued by police and handed to Hywood which showed the presence of methamphetamine.

She was issued a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court as a result.

Ms Beckinsale said Hywood had to take care regarding the contents of any drugs she consumed in the future.

"You might want to be wary of what you are doing, something could have been laced with it (meth)," she said.

Hywood said she was not involved with the group who facilitated her drug use anymore.

Ms Beckinsale fined Hywood $350 and disqualified her from driving for one month.