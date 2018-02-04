Billy's new name 'screamed it' to owner

Owner of the pub formerly known as Billy's, Allan Roberts, says the pub practically screamed its new name at him the moment he first walked in.

Owner of the pub formerly known as Billy's, Allan Roberts, says the pub practically screamed its new name at him the moment he first walked in. Donna Jones

FOR THE past few years Billy's has been the pub that rocks Mary St, and as of this time last year, it changed hands.

Since then, new owner Allan Roberts has been steadily making changes and redesigning the interior, all the while the banner of Billy's remained.

But no more.

As of 1am this morning, the pub has a new name, one which Mr Roberts says was evident to him the moment he walked into the place.

"It's now called The Queenslander Hotel. We made the announcement at one o'clock this morning,” Mr Roberts said.

"I thought that was the motif when I bought it.”

"Lesley (former owner Lesley Mitchell) said something with a theme tends to do better. I thought when I walked in that it was very Queensland looking. It screamed to me that's what it was. I imagined that right from the outset,” Mr Roberts said.

An End of An Era party was held last night to celebrate the unveiling of the new name with a number of the Billy's emblazoned signs and memorabilia auctioned off.

"It was really successful. It was packed in here last night,” Mr Roberts said.

Over the next couple of weeks Mr Roberts plans to continue redesigning the interior of the hotel to fit in with the new theme of Queensland and Australiana, and a grand opening is due to take place the weekend of February 23 and 24.

There will be a celebration of the hotel on the Friday night and a massive party on the Saturday with live music from local band Locus followed by The AC/DC Story after party with members from the band and stage show heading to the pub to perform after their stage show at the Heritage Theatre earlier in the evening.

Mr Roberts said initial feedback had been very positive.

"We've had a great response on Facebook,” Mr Roberts said.

Read some of the history of Billy's Hotel before Mr Roberts bought it in this article from 2015.