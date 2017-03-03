Billy's hotel was love at first sight for new owner

COUNTRY CONNECTION: Allan Roberts is excited to take over as new owner of Billy's Hotel.

ALLAN Roberts knows a thing or two about regional living, having grown up in Wagga Wagga.

It was this personal connection which sparked inside him the first time he walked into Billy's Hotel.

"I didn't really have a huge interest in buying the pub when I came to Gympie... but when I walked into it I just loved the place,” he said.

"That was the trigger.

"It just struck me as this is exactly what a country pub should be.”

Already enamoured with the hotel, it did not take him long for the feeling to encompass Gympie, too.

"It was a very lovely town centre. I just got a good feeling right from the start.

"I already feel at home and the people I have met so far have been extremely welcoming.”

Moving to Sydney when he turned 21, Mr Roberts' career started in front line health care before moving to work in the surgical equipment industry.

Allan Roberts.

Having travelled across Australia and around the world through his work, he then started his own small disability service in 2013 called Access Holidays, which he has run for the past few years.

Despite the consistent workload, he said there was always something else he had felt the urge to try his hand at.

"I've always fancied working in a hotel.”

While being a hotelier might seem like a far cry from health care, Mr Roberts said his accumulated skill set overlapped into the hospitality industry.

"I don't see running a hotel being that far removed from my business background,” he said.

Admitting it might be a "biased” opinion, he said he was a firm believer country and regional communities were far more welcoming and friendly than their big city counterparts.

Eager to begin making connections around the region, he was particularly interested to begin exploring what was happening in Gympie's sports community.

"I'd love to get involved in that.

"I've played Oztag... cricket, field hockey, football (AFL) and rugby league.”

It is a passion which is rooted in his own background, he says, pointing to Wagga Wagga's history of producing a significant number of Australia's sporting heroes.

Allan Roberts enjoying the view on Mary St.

"It's what glues the communities together,” he said. "What else do you do (in the country)? You play sport.”

While the two weeks since he took over have been "challenging”, he is eager to settle in and start bringing new ideas to the hotel.

"The staff at the hotel are fantastic and I know they are looking forward to expanding on the great service and a friendly atmosphere that currently exists at the hotel.”

And, ultimately, he said it was this commitment which always paid the biggest dividends.

"Seeing people having a great time will be the biggest reward.”