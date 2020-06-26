Billy’s dream ‘deal of the 21st century’

BACK TO THE FUTURE: Billy Mitchell's latest property deal is a "made in heaven" match that combines his two professions.

Gympie real estate identity, Billy Mitchell of Century 21, says his latest property move is the “match made in heaven.”

Mr Mitchell is about to become the owner of Gympie’s famous and venerable Commercial Hotel, better known these days as “The Decks.”

The deal will bring Mr Mitchell back to his hospitality industry roots, while giving him and his real estate business a prominent and historic presence in the Gympie CBD.

“The opportunity came along so I jumped in,” he said of the deal, which will help him combine both his careers, real estate and hospitality.

The man who gave Billy’s Hotel its name (before it became The Queenslander, under new owner Allan Roberts), Mr Mitchell said he would be taking possession of the grand old Commercial Hotel building on Wednesday.

“It’s public knowledge already but I take possession on July 1,” he said.

“It came on the market and I saw the opportunity.

“Obviously real estate is my current business and hospitality is where it all began,” Mr Mitchell said.

“It’s a match made in heaven really. I think I was the perfect buyer for it,” he said.

“I’m hoping to bring it back to its former glory. We’ll keep the cafe going, there’ll be a restaurant downstairs and I’m looking to have the upstairs rooms available for short to medium term accommodation or offices.”

“It’s a beautiful old building. I’m so proud of it,” he said.

“Hospitality is my background and I’ve really missed it in the last nine years.”

The time seems to have whizzed by as Mr Mitchell established himself as a Gympie real estate success story.

“I’ve got a wonderful team of agents, administrators and property managers.

“We work hard and have a lot of fun. That’s the secret,” said the owner of the Century 21 franchise for Gympie and the Cooloola Coast.

And he says he will not be leaving real estate behind.

“I’ve just signed a new deal with Century 21. I’m committed to the franchise for another five years,” he said.