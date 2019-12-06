Billie Eilish reveals depression battle

Billie Eilish has revealed the mental health battle that has plagued her professionally successful year. Picture: Apple Music

BILLIE Eilish has revealed she has battled depression during the most successful year of her short career.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the 17-year-old said her year started with promoting her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go while struggling with her mental health.

"I was probably the most depressed I've ever been … It's interesting to see interviews from back then because you would probably never really notice. I was not doing well, there were all these amazing things happening but still I wasn't there. Even after the album came out I felt the same way. It took a couple of months to start to feel OK again. That wasn't because of my career, it was just because I wasn't in a great place.

"I remember last year Ariana Grande did speech where she said last year was the best year of her career and the worst year of her life and I understood it."

Eilish said she had been "pretty clinically depressed for a couple of years" and puts her recovery down to being "patient with myself and my surroundings".

The musician said her she has also learned how to tell herself how to view her life.

"A month ago I decided to start living like I went to sleep at 12, a little fan of every artist I was a fan of and I woke up and this is my life. How would I feel then?"

Billie Eilish performs at a rare acoustic show. Picture: Apple Music

Eilish has wowed audiences with her catchy brand of subversive pop. Picture: Apple Music

Eilish performed a rare acoustic show for Apple Music yesterday to celebrate being named their inaugural Global Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards.

She also won and top album (judged on streaming figures) and songwriter of the year with brother Finneas.

The event, at Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in San Jose, was streamed live on Apple Music.

Fans could also visit a room with the bed from Eilish's Coachella performance covered in handwritten lyrics to her song I Love You, while a rare 22 minute demo version of the song was played.

Eilish performed on an intricately decorated stage. Picture: Apple Music

Eilish has also signed a reported $40 million deal to release a documentary on Apple TV+ next year.

The doco is said to follow the singer on the road and behind the scenes.

While she releases a vinyl live album today, recorded at Jack White's studio, fans will have to wait for a whole new album.

While they are writing songs on the road, including recent single Everything I Wanted, there is no plan for a major release any time soon.

"We're not at all making an album, we're making songs," Eilish said.

