Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Shorten with his (unhappy) dog Theo in a Collingwood scarf. Picture: Instagram/
Bill Shorten with his (unhappy) dog Theo in a Collingwood scarf. Picture: Instagram/
Pets & Animals

‘We’ll miss you mate’: Shorten mourns bulldog

by Rob Harris
28th Jan 2019 5:40 PM

FEDERAL Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is mourning the loss of his loyal dog, Theodore, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The six-and-a-half-year-old purebred British bulldog was put down on Saturday about 15 months after he was first diagnosed with lymphoma.

Named after United States president Theodore Roosevelt, he had made regular appearances on TV and in magazines with the Shorten family and his younger cousin, Matilda, since the member for Maribyrnong became federal Opposition Leader in late 2013.

"His heart never gave up," Mr Shorten told the Herald Sun.

 

"He was a such a good dog and he had responded well initially to chemotherapy but things went down his in the past few months. We're all very sad."

Mr Shorten announced the Geelong-bred bulldog's passing on social media on Monday: "Thanks Theodore for looking after the family and filling our lives with friendship and fun," he tweeted. "Will miss you, mate."

His wife, Chloe, also posted a picture with Theodore as a puppy on Instagram: "Nothing could have prepared me for the sadness at the loss of my first dog. We were lucky to have the love of might little Theodore for six years," she said.

Mr Shorten's daughter, Georgette, said in an interview in 2016 that it was it was her dad's idea to get the dogs.

"So we made the deal that he had to look after them. He picks up the dog poo," she said.

Theodore died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Theodore died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
bill shorten editors picks pet dog theodore

Top Stories

    Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    premium_icon Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    Education The sweeping changes will see the old (Overall Position) OP rank abandoned in favour of a new Australian Tertiary Entrance Rank (or ATAR).

    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    News Police warn: Do not approach anyone believed to be in these images.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:49 AM
    Fishermen's late night croc sighting in Coast river

    premium_icon Fishermen's late night croc sighting in Coast river

    Environment 'Maroochy River crocodiles mate. They exist!'

    Top cop returns fire over predator fears

    premium_icon Top cop returns fire over predator fears

    News Police rely on an online honesty system, 22 dedicated specialists