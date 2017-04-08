27°
Bill Shorten short on common sense

Colin Claridge | 8th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
LACKING SPARK: Australia's Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.
LACKING SPARK: Australia's Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. LUKAS COCH

I'M NOT commentator, but ...

Billy, Billy, Billy.....oh Billy Boy.

I'd like to say it's always a pleasure watching you perform.

But I can't.

It's just so awkward.

Last week was the final sitting week of Federal Parliament before the May Budget.

The last opportunity for some weeks, to highlight faults in government

policy on the floor of the House.

Under the Member for Maribyrnong's dubious leadership, the Opposition completely wasted opportunities.

Opportunities to raise questions as to whether the Budget will contain some of those nasty zombie measures of the 2014 Horror Hockey Budget that didn't get through first time around.

Measures that despite earlier defeat, still firmly remain Coalition policy.

But no.

I don't know who's advising young William but they are clearly Shorten common sense.

You don't formulate an attack using weapons that can be quickly turned around and used with greater affect on you.

If the advice was given, then last week demonstrated someone didn't give Bill the memo.

The performance of the Federal Opposition leader in the last pre-Budget sitting week was lamentable.

He basically spent the week repeating the same two questions over and over.

And over.

Now, repetition might have proven an effective way to learn one's times tables in Year 1 but it doesn't actually help convince a nation that you should be Prime Minister.

The same two questions day after day.

A complete waste of Question Time.

Trying to catch out the Prime Minister on Corporate Tax Cuts and the penalty rates ruling failed.

There is absolutely no point asking the same questions ad infinitum when the response keeps making you look like a goose.

The image of Homer Simpson holding on to a street lamp and banging his head repeatedly, wondering why it keeps hurting keeps popping into my head.

On the issue of the corporate tax cuts, negotiations with the Nick Xenophon Team in the Senate resulted in a fair outcome.

I personally saw nothing to be gained from extending the tax cuts to the largest corporations - a sector that already takes full advantage of every current subsidy, rebate, deduction and loophole they can grab.

It's only fair that these tax cuts should be limited to benefit small and medium-sized businesses.

That's the sector that employs most Australians, after all.

So, it won't benefit Labor one iota to object to the amended policy.

In fact, Shorten's position comes across as hypocritical, considering these very tax cuts were previous Labor policy.

So, continuing to use Question Time to attack the government on this issue only served to provide Team Turnbull with a series of free hits.

If viewers of Question Time thought the Labor Leadership learned the error of this strategy, they were sadly disappointed.

Because, Labor decided on a two-pronged attack on themselves, resulting in making Shorten look completely inept.

Penalty rates.

One would think this would be a winner for Shorten and a cause for embarrassment for the government; given historical political ideologies.

But again, the PM turned the attack 180 degrees.

Regardless of the Fair Work Commission's ruling, I reckon it was a bad one (for reasons I outlined in a previous piece).

However, it is rather duplicitous of Mr Shorten to attack Mr Turnbull for a ruling made by a body set up under a Labor government; especially when said Mr Shorten expressed the earlier view that the decision of the FWC should be respected.

Whilst it's a bit rude for the government to claim workers' champion status, it certainly can't be blamed for the FWC decision.

The only person to

appear two-faced is Bill Shorten.

He can't claim to be concerned about workers losing pay and conditions when he was active in exactly that as a union boss; trading away the workers for financial benefits for the unions.

So what did he hope to achieve by using Question Time to attack the government, knowing full well it only gave Turnbull a full arsenal to fire back?

So woeful was Shorten's performance last week, you would need an electron microscope in order to find his credibility.

As we approach next month's Budget session of Parliament, Labor would be best advised to smarten up its act.

There remain potentially some very nasty measures that Scott Morrison has in mind and I don't think Bill Shorten has what it takes to lead any necessary attack.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bill shorten budget colin claridge federal parliament opinion

Local Partners

