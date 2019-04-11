Bill Shorten reacts to election call

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says he is ready for the federal election campaign and has a more experienced team than Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison today announced Australians will go to the polls on May 18, telling voters "now is not the time to turn back" to Labor.

But Mr Shorten told reporters on his morning run in Melbourne he was prepared for the campaign slog, his second election as leader.

"I'm ready for the election, I'm ready for government," he said.

"I've got a more united, experienced team. This election will be a choice, it will be a choice about more cuts or better health care for your family."

Opinion polls are pointing to the Liberal-National coalition government losing power after six years in office.

But Mr Morrison said there was much at stake at the election and only the coalition could deliver a strong economy.

"It's taken us more than five years to turn around Labor's budget mess," Mr Morrison said in announcing the election.

"Now is not the time to turn back. Keeping our economy strong is how we secure your future and your family's future."

Mr Morrison channelled former Liberal prime minister John Howard's 2004 campaign theme by asking voters: "Who do you trust to deliver that strong economy which your essential services rely on?"

Meanwhile, Mr Shorten promised Australian families a "fair go" in a 30-second video which focused heavily on health.

"I believe in a fair go for those who have a go," the opposition leader said.

"Under our policies, if you're having a go you'll get a go and that involves an obligation on all of us to be able to bring what we have to the table."