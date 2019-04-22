Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shorten: I’ll be governed by law on Adani

by Jack McKay
22nd Apr 2019 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BILL Shorten has refused to rule out reviewing key Adani mine approvals signed off by Environment Minister Melissa Price just days before the election was called.

Speaking in Cairns this afternoon, the Opposition Leader said there was currently "no plan" to send the approvals back to the drawing board if Labor wins power on May 18.

Despite repeated questions from reporters, Mr Shorten refused to be drawn into the issue.

"Adani has become a political football," he said.

Labor leader Bill Shorten is currently campaigning in Queensland. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Labor leader Bill Shorten is currently campaigning in Queensland. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

 

"If I'm Prime Minister, I'm going to be governed by the law.

"I'm not going to be governed by either a mining company or an environmental activist.

"I'm not in that caravan coming from the south."

The mine has proven to be a vexed issue for Labor, with several of its North Queensland MPs and candidates recently signing decelerations supporting the job creating project.

Mr Shorten today tried to punt the issue back to the Palaszczuk Government.

"The process is not concluded with the Queensland Government," he said.

"The ball really is in the Queensland Government's court."

The Morrison Government gave the green light to project earlier this month after signing off on groundwater management plans.

More Stories

adani bill shorten coal editors picks labor mining

Top Stories

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:38 PM
    GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    premium_icon GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    News Gympie's best competitors represented the Gold City.

    30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    premium_icon 30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    News Holiday makers clogging up Bruce like clockwork

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    Breaking Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast