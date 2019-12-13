Bikie boss found dead in prison

Bikie boss Brent Reker has been found dead in a Victorian prison.

The body of the Finks boss was found at Ravenhall Correctional Centre on Thursday afternoon, the Department of Justice confirmed on Friday.

It's understood his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The heavily-tattooed 35-year-old was on remand facing charges over an alleged bashing which was described as a revenge attack over the release of naked photos of a woman online.

It is alleged that he stormed a home in Melbourne's southeast on September 9, 2018, with three other Finks members.

Police allege they bashed a man with a baseball bat and tyre lever before threatening to kill his partner and children if they called police.

Brent Reker has been found dead in prison. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Victorian chapter vice-president Corey Wanakore-Moeke, 33, allegedly took part in the home invasion after the pair were enlisted by another co-accused, Tara Egglestone.

It is alleged Ms Egglestone, 29, reached out to Reker in a bid for retaliation after naked photos of her were posted online.

When Reker arrived in Victoria, he said he was hoping for a fresh start. For himself and for the Finks.

The bikie boss was previously the sergeant-at-arms for the West Australian chapter of the infamous US-based Rock Machine bikie gang.

He was asked to boost the profile of the cleaner-image Finks Motorcycle Club. In a tell-all interview in March last year, Reker, 33, said he had big plans and Victoria was the place where the Finks could thrive.

"Bikie clubs are the last stand for human rights," he told the Daily Mail from the club's suburban headquarters in Frankston, 55km from the Melbourne CBD.

"Victoria is the last state where there are still basic human rights - police can't just bash down a door and come into our homes - they can't tell us we can't talk to our mates."

Police released footage of the moment gunmen opened fire on Reker’s home and set fire to a car outside his house.

However, just two months after that interview, Reker's Frankston rental was under attack. Before sunrise on May 31, two men set fire to his car and fired several bullets into his property.

Vision released by detectives from Victoria Police's anti-gangs Echo Taskforce today shows a parked car at the property burst into flames before a man runs back to the driver's seat of a waiting vehicle.

As he starts the car, several shots are fired from the back driver's side with a high-powered weapon.

Police say a vehicle, believed to be the getaway car, was located 10 minutes later at nearby Carramar Drive in Frankston. It had been torched.

Reker (right) was due to face court in June. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Inside the home, Reker, his partner and the couple's child were sleeping. Bullets went into the property and the one next-door where a young family was luckily uninjured.

In 2012, the Herald Sun reports he was jailed for three years for attempting to extort $2000 or record two teens bashing their friend after they were falsely accused of boasting about having links with the gang.

Reker was due to face court over the September 9 incident in June next year.

His co-accused are listed for the same court appearance.