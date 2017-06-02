Bikers ready to ride for charity

GYMPIE'S Historical Motorcycle Club is again holding its annual Charity Poker Run to raise money for Little Haven Palliative Care.

Open to motorcycles of all makes and models, the ride crosses more than 180km of coastal hinterland. Departing from the Mining Museum at Lake Alford, the event is supported by a number of Gympie businesses.

Registration opens at 8am tomorrow and the run will start after a 9am briefing. Entry cost is $15.

Please contact Russ (0439 759 947) or Tony (5485 3016) for further information.