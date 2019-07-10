‘Biggest letdown’: Breaking Bad fans fume

DO NOT ARCHIVE... BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Actors Aaron Paul (L) and Bryan Cranston, winners of Best Series Drama for 'Breaking Bad,' pose in the press room during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Picture: Images Getty

FORMER Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sparked a frenzy when they appeared to hint at a movie based on the hit series last week.

But the actors have since revealed they were actually secretly collaborating on a new brand of Mezcal, and the announcement has fallen flat with fans.

Cranston took to social media overnight to share the story behind their new booze.

"We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond," the 63-year-old actor wrote.

"Knowing that we couldn't share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project."

He continued: "We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet gruelling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the centre of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy s-t it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest."

After the announcement, Breaking Bad fans didn't hold back their disappointment.

"Biggest let down in history," one person wrote.

"I thought it would at least remotely be related to 'Breaking Bad.' DISAPPOINTED," wrote another.

"WOWWW no breaking bad movie reveal. Who the f-k cares about this. Hyped up for nothing," added a third.

"No way. I was hoping for a trailer of the breaking bad movie. I'm so pissed off," another comment read.

Others, however, seemed happy about their alcohol collab, with one fan writing, "From getting people high, to getting people drunk, you go Heisenberg!"

Either way, Paul, 39, and Cranston are thrilled to be working with each other again, even though it's not on screen.

"It's been a long and crazy journey and we couldn't be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world," Cranston wrote.

