Biggest issue facing this region in the next 4 years

DEBATE: See the full replay of Gympie's election forum that took place on Wednesday night (October 14). Click on the link at the top of the story.

NICHOLAS FAIRBAIRN IMOP

Mental Health. With the post COVID economy being extremely hard on families, adding the pressure of a bypass as well as potential restrictions on visiting family and friends and being restricted in movements. I believe people’s mental health will really suffer. Strong and empathetic leadership and support will be the key to getting the community through it.

DONNA REARDON INDEPENDENT

Sorry there is not a single issue but many, water solutions, also I have ideas for our farmers to get higher yields. Renewable energy is worth investing in for the future. Our region need ideas for jobs, jobs and more jobs.

TONY PERRETT LNP

Survival of small business which are the major employers in the region and managing

expected growth.

MICHAEL BLAXLAND ONE NATION

Getting the people and the businesses of the Gympie region back working again after the financial devastations from COVID-19.

Pre-polling is open in Gympie at 44 Nash Street.

ROLAND MAERTENS INDEPENDENT

Unparalleled housing growth combined with the lack of capital infrastructure and jobs will cause Gympie major headaches in the next few years. Lack of public transport and connectivity will only make the roads busier as the population increases.

TIM JEROME INDEPENDENT

The biggest issue over the next 4 years will be jobs/job security. Many people in Gympie

region are going to be out of a job. The way that Mr Morrison LNP has handled the COVID-19 pandemic has not been thought out well.

Geoff Williams, Tony Perrett, Michael Blaxland, Donna Reardon, Lauren Granger-Brown, Roland Maertens, Tim Jerome, Nicholas Fairbairn, candidates Gympie state election.

He has only thought about the short term and it

has been a bandaid solution. Mr Morrison has spent $200 billion of our future tax money on

this pandemic. This money must be paid back and it has to be paid back with interest. The

affects of the pandemic has been felt hard by us as a country because both the LNP and the

ALP have sold this country out to foreign countries and big corporate businesses. When any

country goes into big debt it leads to a massive recession/A massive shortage of available

money/big time hardships and loss of jobs. I will be fighting for Australians to own Australia

again. I will be fighting for Australian businesses and helping Australian businesses to start

up. It starts with our local region. I will be local region orientated to make sure people in this

region have a job now and in the future.

The ballot draw for Gympie's seat in the 2020 Queensland Election was determined on Sunday, October 11.

GEOFF WILLIAMS ALP

Increasing the Gympie region’s economy, expanding Gympie’s potential as a manufacturing

and distribution hub to take advantage of the Bypass.

LAUREN GRANGER-BROWN GREENS

Gympie is an economically depressed agricultural region, conditions that are both distinct and

interlinked. Agriculture is suffering from and holds solutions to a rapidly changing climate – drought, crop failure, pest attack and disease are symptoms that can be addressed through changes in practice. I am a strong advocate of regenerative agriculture, and would like to be able to support local farmers in accessing the training and resources they need to make this transition. Agriculture done well supports local jobs and stimulates the local economy, as does money in people’s pockets. The Greens’ plan to establish 100% publicly owned renewable power; genuinely free education from childcare to TAFE and university, including a universal school breakfast and lunch program in primary and secondary schools; fully funded health care, with free hospital parking, 200 bulk billing GP and specialist clinics, and 9500 more doctors and nurses; and build 100,000 new public homes across Queensland over four years. These initiatives will provide thousands of jobs and relieve the financial pressure on families doing it tough in this region.