Biggest issue facing this region in the next 4 years
NICHOLAS FAIRBAIRN IMOP
Mental Health. With the post COVID economy being extremely hard on families, adding the pressure of a bypass as well as potential restrictions on visiting family and friends and being restricted in movements. I believe people’s mental health will really suffer. Strong and empathetic leadership and support will be the key to getting the community through it.
DONNA REARDON INDEPENDENT
Sorry there is not a single issue but many, water solutions, also I have ideas for our farmers to get higher yields. Renewable energy is worth investing in for the future. Our region need ideas for jobs, jobs and more jobs.
TONY PERRETT LNP
Survival of small business which are the major employers in the region and managing
expected growth.
MICHAEL BLAXLAND ONE NATION
Getting the people and the businesses of the Gympie region back working again after the financial devastations from COVID-19.
ROLAND MAERTENS INDEPENDENT
Unparalleled housing growth combined with the lack of capital infrastructure and jobs will cause Gympie major headaches in the next few years. Lack of public transport and connectivity will only make the roads busier as the population increases.
TIM JEROME INDEPENDENT
The biggest issue over the next 4 years will be jobs/job security. Many people in Gympie
region are going to be out of a job. The way that Mr Morrison LNP has handled the COVID-19 pandemic has not been thought out well.
He has only thought about the short term and it
has been a bandaid solution. Mr Morrison has spent $200 billion of our future tax money on
this pandemic. This money must be paid back and it has to be paid back with interest. The
affects of the pandemic has been felt hard by us as a country because both the LNP and the
ALP have sold this country out to foreign countries and big corporate businesses. When any
country goes into big debt it leads to a massive recession/A massive shortage of available
money/big time hardships and loss of jobs. I will be fighting for Australians to own Australia
again. I will be fighting for Australian businesses and helping Australian businesses to start
up. It starts with our local region. I will be local region orientated to make sure people in this
region have a job now and in the future.
GEOFF WILLIAMS ALP
Increasing the Gympie region’s economy, expanding Gympie’s potential as a manufacturing
and distribution hub to take advantage of the Bypass.
LAUREN GRANGER-BROWN GREENS
Gympie is an economically depressed agricultural region, conditions that are both distinct and
interlinked. Agriculture is suffering from and holds solutions to a rapidly changing climate – drought, crop failure, pest attack and disease are symptoms that can be addressed through changes in practice. I am a strong advocate of regenerative agriculture, and would like to be able to support local farmers in accessing the training and resources they need to make this transition. Agriculture done well supports local jobs and stimulates the local economy, as does money in people’s pockets. The Greens’ plan to establish 100% publicly owned renewable power; genuinely free education from childcare to TAFE and university, including a universal school breakfast and lunch program in primary and secondary schools; fully funded health care, with free hospital parking, 200 bulk billing GP and specialist clinics, and 9500 more doctors and nurses; and build 100,000 new public homes across Queensland over four years. These initiatives will provide thousands of jobs and relieve the financial pressure on families doing it tough in this region.