The 271kg tuna is the biggest ever received at the fish markets. Picture: The Ray Hadley Morning Show

The 271kg tuna is the biggest ever received at the fish markets. Picture: The Ray Hadley Morning Show

A giant northern bluefin tuna weighing hundreds of kilos stunned Sydney fish mongers on Tuesday, after being caught in waters of the NSW mid north coast.

The 271kg giant pacific bluefin tuna was caught off the coast of Coffs Harbour and is the "biggest ever" received at the markets in Pyrmont.

The giant fish is about four times the average size of a mature fish of its species, a spokesperson for the Sydney Fish Markets told news.com.au.

"Sydney Fish Market has confirmed the normal size range of Northern Blue Fin Tuna is between 50-60kgs," the spokesperson said.

The giant tuna was caught by a longliner working off the coast of Coffs Harbour in NSW. Picture: Sydney Fish Market

Broadcaster Ray Hadley poses with the giant tuna. Picture: The Ray Hadley Morning Show

The 271kg tuna is the biggest ever received at the fish markets. Picture: The Ray Hadley Morning Show

The fish was sold to a single retailer - iconic local seafood outlet Claudio's Seafood.

"Now that's a big fish," Sydney Fish Markets wrote in a Facebook post.

"Check out this huge, 271kg Northern Bluefin Tuna spotted at the market this morning!

"This was caught by one of our suppliers, a longliner vessel working off Coffs Harbour, called Claudarah."

The Sydney Fish Markets includes six wet fish retailers, a fruit and vegetable shop and a deli. The retailers offer more than 100 different species of fish to consumers every day.

Originally published as 'Biggest ever' fish sold in Sydney