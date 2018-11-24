'Biggest crowd by far' - Gympie races turns it on

RACE SUCCESS: Pat Sullivan, Sam Strauch and Kobi Meehan celebrate 150 years of country racing at the weekend.

RACE SUCCESS: Pat Sullivan, Sam Strauch and Kobi Meehan celebrate 150 years of country racing at the weekend. Connor Peckitt

RECORD crowds attended the Gympie Turf Club to celebrate 150 years of race meets on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED LINKS:

GALLERY: 25 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

150 YEARS, 25 PHOTOS: Stars shine at Turf Club's gala dinner

GALLERY: 24 social snaps from Gympie's last race day of 2018

Massive crowd to attend Gympie's last race meet of the year

Although unconfirmed, race officials are optimistic more than 2,000 people attended.

Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss with president Shane Gill. Philippe Coquerand

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill was ecstatic with the results.

"It's the biggest crowd by far and just to see the crowds come to support us, it's incredible," Mr Gill said.

Secretary Kristi Holliss said it was "awe inspiring" to be part of the celebrations.

(From Left) Daniel Sherridan, Kieren Gibson, Luke Devey, Joel Ratten, Dalton Bernard and Jhunsel Remonde Connor Peckitt

"It's pretty amazing to see the amount of people come, the patrons who aren't necessarily racing enthusiasts, but they love to have a good time and they support us hands down, day in, day out," she said.

"There are so many tiny little cogs that make this whole thing work, and without one of those cogs, this wouldn't be a success.

"There's a measurable amount of community groups that benefit from race days like this.

Tayla Gibson and Ellie Heilbronn Connor Peckitt

"To top it all off, the weather has been sensational."

Ms Holliss said the economic benefit of having race meets is great for the Gympie region.

"We're a country race club, the economic benefits that this kind of thing brings to our community, not just the Gympie community but the Gympie region is untenable," she said.

Jo Messiter and Allison Rollings Connor Peckitt

The 150 year celebration also involved a new car purchased by the Gympie Turf Club.

The winner of the brand new Mazda was Gympie woman Sylvia Fielding.

Gympie woman wins brand new Mazda: WATCH the moment a Gympie woman wins a brand new Mazda.

OH WHAT A FEELING: Gympie woman Sylvia Fielding with her new Mazda that she won at the weekend. Philippe Coquerand

Ms Fielding was left speechless when she was announced the winner.

"I just couldn't believe it," she said.

"I was shaking like a leaf, I was gob-smacked but it was a lovely surprise."

Ms Fielding only purchased a Mazda 3 a couple of weeks ago.

"We were betting on all the local races and I didn't win, but I said to myself, that's all good, I can win the car, and just like that, it happened," she said.

"I'd like to say thank you to Madill's and the Gympie Turf Club for the opportunity."