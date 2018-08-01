Biggest circus in Australia will light up the showgrounds

ROLL UP, ROLL UP: Will Junior invites everyone to come and enjoy the amazing and hilarious sights of Circus Rio in Gympie.

ROLL UP, ROLL UP: Will Junior invites everyone to come and enjoy the amazing and hilarious sights of Circus Rio in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

ARE YOU ready to be thrilled?

If so, one of the biggest circuses in Australia is opening tomorrow night at the Gympie showgrounds for the next two weeks.

Circus Rio is acclaimed as an international spectacular set to captivate audiences from all over, and they're super pumped to showcase their skills to the Gympie region.

Featuring a tribe of samba dancers, aerialists who dangle and fly from the roof of the big top, FMX bikes that somersault through the air, ballet dancers, tightrope walkers and more.

Circus Rio in Gympie Will Junior and Fabiana Fernandes. Renee Albrecht

Director Yuriy Abrosimov said his team expects a good crowd these next few weeks.

"We have sold a lot of tickets and because of social media, word of mouth travels far,” Mr Abrosimov said.

The crew arrived at the showgrounds on Monday, with the set-up taking 24 hours.

"It's going to be the biggest surprise for Australian audiences,” he said.

"We have amazing Brazilian performers. They will do the tricks without the set cable, which is breathtaking - it's 9m high. It's an incredible performance.

Circus Rio in Gympie Fabiana Fernandes. Renee Albrecht

"We have a fantastic clown who is just hilarious, everyone loves him, people always say it's the best act of the show.”

Circus Rio launched in Australia on the Sunshine Coast on December 30, 2017. Don't miss tonight's show starting at 7pm. Circus Rio is here until Sunday, August 12.