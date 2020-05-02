‘Bigger than Ben-Hur’: ‘Aussies’ confirmed for Coast

The Aussies 2016 on the Sunshine Coast get started at Maroochydore Beach. The 2021 event is shaping up as “bigger than Ben-Hur”.

The Aussies 2016 on the Sunshine Coast get started at Maroochydore Beach. The 2021 event is shaping up as “bigger than Ben-Hur”.

AN EVENT dubbed "bigger than Ben-Hur" - 11 months in the making - is shining like a beacon of hope for the Sunshine Coast, with the region set to receive a vital economic injection.

More than 7000 competitors from across the country will flock to the region for the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships from April 16-24, 2021, in an event worth almost $20 million to the economy.

After this year's Gold Coast event was cancelled, the titles shape as the "light at the end of the tunnel" for struggling business and tourism operators.

Alexandra Headland, Maroochydore and Mooloolaba will host this post-pandemic event - the first "Aussies" in two years.

The Sunshine Coast last hosted this event in 2016, attracting more than 16,500 people.

Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce president Graeme Juniper said it would showcase the region and generate "enormous" income for businesses doing it tough.

Mr Juniper said it would be a huge economic boost to follow what has "probably been the worst period we will ever see".

"Restaurants and retail are doing it very hard, so this is a fantastic outcome," he said.

"It can be the light at the end of the tunnel for some.

"Everyone is going through so much mental strain, it will be great for them."

Noosa Heads athlete Jordan Mercer won gold in the women's board last time the Aussies were held on the Sunshine Coast in 2016. PHOTO: HarvPix.

He said the Coast's winter tourism market in 2021 would also be kicked along.

"The Coast is so irresistible that you have to tell your friends and spread the word," he said.

For Alex Surf Club, which missed out on hosting the 2020 State Youth, Seniors, and Open surf life saving championships, it's a welcome relief.

"We were devastated to lose that as a club and for the region, bitterly disappointed," general manager Ashley Robinson said.

"It'll be needed, oh yeah. Because they missed out this year, it will create a carnival atmosphere down there. It'll be an exciting nine days.

"At Alex, we're looking forward to putting in a really strong team, to win some gold medals and have a bit of fun at our own beach on the Sunshine Coast.

"We're very excited about having it on our home beach and we're looking forward to putting on a really good fun event, and it's great to be able to work with Maroochydore and Mooloolaba."

Maroochydore Surf Lifesaving Club captain Clive Herrald said next year's event would be "bigger than Ben-Hur".

Josh Linton claimed gold for Alex Headland in the U17 board relay team at the 2016 Aussies on the Sunshine Coast. PHOTO: HarvPix

"I remember being on the beach in 2016 for Maroochydore's 100th anniversary and there were people everywhere," Mr Herrald said.

"When you look at places like Darwin and see the restrictions lifting, you have to assume it is going to happen.

"We are pumped already."

Lifesaving coach and former Olympian Janelle Pallister said it was exciting to have an event of this ilk in her own backyard.

"We usually have to travel for it, so having it here is great," Mrs Pallister said.

"It will bring hope, health and people to the region and bring finance to people doing it tough."

Sunshine Coast Council Division 8 Councillor Jason O'Pray said the region was looking forward to hosting the event again.

"Once it is safe for our community to do so, we look forward to welcoming back this great event, its competitors and participants to our beautiful region," he said.

"Surf life saving is entwined in our region's DNA. Aussies 2016 was held on our shores and was, without a doubt, a highly successful event and added another great chapter to our region's surf sports history.

"We can't wait for the Aussies 2021"