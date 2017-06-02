Big year to rebuild Australian history

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: Reconciliation Week included a regular Aboriginal and Islander women's get-together in Nelson Reserve in Gympie on Thursday for Rae Kingston, Madison Taylor, Lerissa Rolls and Dorothy Leedi.

NATIONAL Reconciliation Week is becoming a bigger and more significant occasion as the years pass.

And 2017 is a bigger year than most for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians, Gympie elder Lillian Burke said on Thursday.

Auntie Lillian said the week we are now in began with Sorry Day, on May 26, to mark the occasion when then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd apologised to Aboriginal Australians over the pain of the stolen generation.

"And last Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum which changed the Constitution to improve recognition of Aboriginal and Island cultures,” she said.

"It's also 25 years since the Mabo judgment, which recognised native title over large areas of state land.”

And she said Reconciliation Week would also include a recognition of the anniversary of the Bringing Them Home Report on stolen children.

Improved recognition was an ongoing process, she said, giving Australians the chance to come together in a genuine way.

"Together we can make history again,” she said.

"Unfortunately, the experience of racism is still all too common for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and in face it is increasing.

"The reality is that Aboriginal and Islander organisations need support to provide culturally safe help, education, justice and essential services,” she said yesterday.