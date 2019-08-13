Big win for Gympie school in national story dance challenge

CONGRATULATIONS: Jones Hill State School has taken out a major award in the Wakakirri Story-Dance Challenge, Australia's largest performing arts event for schools.

JONES Hill School has outperformed schools from across Queensland to take out a major win at the recent Wakakirri Story-Dance Challenge, Australia's biggest performing arts event for primary and secondary schools.

More than 280 schools and 20,000 students across the country are performing in Wakakirri this year, with 15 taking the stage at the Events Centre in Caloundra.

Three schools came out on top as the region's winners: Sunshine Beach State School (also winning Best Adapted Story Award), Jones Hill State School (Best Adapted Story Award) and Northpine Christian College (Best Motivational Story Award).

These schools are also nominated for Wakakirri's top national award, Story of the Year.

Wakakirri's national panel called the Jones Hilll performance a "beautifully staged adaption of classic tale".

Other awards taken out by Jones Hill at the challenge were excellent lead cast, excellent supporting cast, well-rehearsed performance, excellent theme/concept, excellent solo dance, best individual make-up and hair, and best minimal use of sets, props, and costumes.

Other winners include Brightwater State School (Best Drama Story Award), Meridan State School (Best Cultural Celebration Story Award), Surat State School (Best Community Story Award), Dakabin State School (Best Environmental Story Award) and Riverside Christian College (Best Health and Well-Being Story Award).

Established in 1992, Wakakirri is an opportunity for students to share stories that express their

thoughts, ideas and aspirations.

Jones Hill State School explored the true meaning of friendship with Charlotte's Web,

told through the eyes of Fern, Wilbur, Charlotte and a barnyard of animals on Zuckerman's Farm.

This year Wakakirri's National Panel of industry experts includes Emma Watkins (the yellow Wiggle), Andrew McFarlane, Justine Clarke, Alex Papps, and Caroline Kaspar.

Wakakirri's Story of the Year Award will be announced October 17, 2019, on Waka TV.

