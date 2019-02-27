Big win for Eagles as premiership stars extend contracts

The 2018 AFL Premiership Grand Final. Collingwood Magpies v West Coast Eagles at the MCG. Goal for West Coast's Josh Kennedy. Picture: Mark Stewart

West Coast superstar Josh Kennedy and skipper Shannon Hurn have both penned one- year contract extensions as the Eagles prepare to mount their AFL premiership defence.

Forward Kennedy and fullback Hurn, both 31, were critical components of the Eagles' flag-winning spine last season and will now be under contract until the end of the 2020 season.

The All-Australian duo, who have made 447 AFL appearances for West Coast between them, were pleased to finalise the deals early in the year to allow them both to focus solely on their 2019 campaign.

"It's nice to get it locked away so I can focus on the season," Hurn, who has been captain for the past four seasons, told the club's official website. Hurn will become just the eighth West Coast player to reach the 250-game milestone when he plays his second game of the 2019 season.

Kennedy is a two-time Coleman Medal winner and is the Eagles' record goal kicker with 551 goals in his 199 games.

"I'd like to thank West Coast for another opportunity and I'm really excited about another year with this fantastic club and group of lads," he said.