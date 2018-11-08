Big weekend of fun had by all out little Widgee way

SPOOKY FUN: Samara Clarke-Ward, Amy Weston and Eloise Decker, ready to party at the Widgee State School disco.

THIS year's Angel Flight event, organised by the Woolooga Old Coach Trail Riders, was a great success, beginning with the barbecue and free entertainment on Friday night, the ride itself on Saturday, followed by a night of revelry at the Widgee Showgrounds.

Riders travelled from far afield, even from Victoria, to support the event.

By Saturday afternoon, riding through the Widgee gates, some were saddle sore and weary while others still bright eyed and bushy tailed.

Once the horses were fed and watered it was time to party and party on they did. Both the Friday and Saturday nights were well attended with one and all having a great time.

Sunday's Sports Fun Day was also well supported with spectators enjoying some great action in the ring as the camp draft, barrell races, teams draft, bareback cutout and junior draft took place.

The whip cracking competition, won by Pita Tidmarsh of Kingaroy, drew several entrants while the novelty events drew lots of laughter from the crowd.

Iron Woman for 2018 was Elsie Harrison while Myles Newcombe took out the Ironman title.

Camp draft results:

Ewan Rockemer on Toledo 175 points 1, Tiffany Newcombe on Billy so Smart 170 points 2, Myles Newcombe on Miss Chickelette 161 points 3, Lisa Rycroft on Hustler 159 points 4.

Junior draft: Jorja McIntyre 1, Rhianna McIntyre 2, Benn Chubb 3.

Widgee State School

THE Memorial Hall was crowded with trolls, goblins and witches on Saturday night with the P&C holding its annual Halloween Disco.

Everyone from teachers, parents, students and visitors was decked out in costume with innovative and clever ideas causing lots of mayhem and laughter. A most successful night and a great time was had by all.

Widgee Craft Group:

MEMBERS held a very successful meeting on Wednesday, welcoming news they had made just over $300 at last week's High Morning Tea.

The money will be put to good use, assisting with upcoming charitable donations, including $50 to Widgee School for their annual sponsorship of the Courtesy Award at the upcoming awards night, and for the purchase of items to include in Christmas parcels to be distributed to our battling Aussie farmers via the Rainbow Beach Drought Runners.

Poppies were also on the agenda this week, with members working on pots of these colourful flowers for the Gympie Regional Council's display for Remembrance Day.

Next week will see the ladies working on decorations for their Christmas Tree on Mary.

Come along and join the fun and see what Widgee Craft Group is up to. Inquiries Alice 5484 9156.

Bushman's Bar:

WIDGEE'S Fire Brigade will be chasing round the kitchen tonight, lighting fires under the griller as they cook up tasty T-bone Steaks and deep fry Beer Battered Barra. Both meals served up with hot, crispy chips and fresh garden salad. On the dessert trolley you'll find bowls of Chocolate Pudding, just waiting to be topped with creamy Ice Cream; a great finish to a superb meal.

Affordable family dining at the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen; plenty of room for the youngsters to run and play, ample off street parking and a fantastic country atmosphere. Meals are served from 6.30-7.45pm while the Bar opens from 3pm today, and from around 4pm on Saturday. For further details contact the hall during trading hours on 5484 0282.

Indoor bowls

DUE to Monday's excessively warm conditions, Widgee Indoor Bowls Club members voted to play only one full end and retire after their mid-morning cuppa.

Jeanette and Mavis tied for top spot with Russell taking second place; no scores were recorded.

With a cool change forecast it'll be back to the Widgee greens next week.

The club meets in the Memorial Hall every Monday, from 9am. If you're new to the area, or would like to try your hand at indoor bowls, then come along and meet the friendly gang at Widgee. No experience necessary and cost is minimal.

Inquiries president Di Lhotka 5484 0286.