Big weekend ahead for Pomona and Noosa Shire

The King of the Mountain race, that races to the top of Mt Cooroora (pictured) is on this weekend.

IT'S a busy time for the Pomona district as the King of the Mountain Festival and the Noosa Alive Festival (formerly Noosa Long Weekend) are being held over coming days.

The King of the Mountain Festival will be held this Sunday, July 23 and the program includes a family fun run, heritage markets, the hugely popular primary school relay, tug-o-war, and of course, the big race itself. As well, there is all day entertainment on the main stage.

The festival is a project of Cooroy-Pomona Lions Club. See the full program at kingofthemountain.com.au.

Noosa Alive

THE Noosa Alive Festival (formerly Noosa Long Weekend) runs for 10 days from today to July 30 and features 'music, theatre, food and thought'. There are some 130 events with many of them being free. Among these are the heritage walks which are conducted all around Noosa Shire during the festival week.

On Saturday, July 29, the pioneer past of Cooroy township will be explored on a heritage walk led by Phil McGrath. The walk will leave from Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical & Historical Research Group Inc's new Heritage Centre at 17 Emerald Street, Cooroy at 1pm with a complimentary afternoon tea being provided.

Other heritage walks will be held at the Noosa River Mouth; Tewantin; Hastings Street; Mill Point; Pomona; Eumundi; Cooran; and Kin Kin. Times and meeting places can be found at noosaalive.com.au/event /heritage-walks-2017.

Another free event will be held tomorrow in Noosaville Lions Park on the Noosa River, Gympie Terrace, Noosaville. The fun will begin at 3pm and there will be a variety of performances on stage throughout the afternoon. At 6pm, the river will come to life in a spectacular fireworks display.

Opinion from Young Women Needed

IF YOU are female and between 18 and 24 years of age and struggling to stay active, Noosa Shire Council would like to hear from you. A new program, to start next year, aims to provide young women access to low-cost activities to help them stay active. But before the new program can begin, the council's Community Development Officer, Amanda Tie, said the council needs to find out the sorts of activities young women would take part in. This could be anything from stand-up paddling, traditional sports, mountain biking, yoga or belly dancing.

Ms Tie said Noosa has no physical activitiy programs specifically tailored to young women and the council has received a $10,000 grant from State Government's 'Get Out, Get Active' program to fill that gap. Young women are encouraged to fill out a quick survey at yoursay .noosa.qld.gov.au/get-out- get-active. It will be open until Friday, August 11, 2017.

Noosa Council was also keen to hear from sport and active recreation businesses or not-for-profit groups interested in partnering with the council to deliver the program activities. Those interested should contact the Community Development Department at commdev@noosa.qld.gov.au