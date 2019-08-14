Menu
Even Jackie admits the show is “insane”.
TV

‘Big US superstar’ on The Masked Singer

14th Aug 2019 6:00 PM

A "big superstar" will be appearing on The Masked Singer Australia and judging by the show's panelists' reactions, it's set to be just as bonkers as overseas versions.

"This show is insane!" Jackie 'O' Henderson exclaims in the first look of the reality show.

Based on overseas versions, The Masked Singer Australian sees celebrities in elaborate costumes singing their hearts out as panellists Jackie O, Dannii Minogue, Lindsay Lohan and Dave Hughes try and guess who they are.

The panellists try their best to unmask the person in the costume, but their guesses are made all the harder by the celebrities' outfits of choice as they dress up as a fly, octopus, wolf lion and alien.

But it's a celebrity in a unicorn costume with obvious star power that really grabs their attention.

"Definitely, definitely American," Hughes says as the mystery star finishes their performance.

"Big superstar right here," Henderson adds in agreement.

Front and centre of the preview is Lohan, who became the subject of international headlines after Hughes' tongue-in-cheek comments about her on-set behaviour went global.

But the Mean Girls star can be seen getting along swimmingly with the comedian, even poking fun at the fact that she was brought on to The Masked Singer to try and guess mostly Australian celebrities from behind their costumes.

"I'm just going with the best base of knowledge that I have of Australia," Lohan says.

"You're doing a very good job, no doubt about it," Hughes adds.

Is that you, Beyonce?
"With the least help possible by this one! the actress replies, laughing.

In the US, The Masked Singer averaged 11 million viewers when it launched in January and has been renewed for two more seasons.

It was announced in July The Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg will be putting down the roses temporarily to host this new series.

The original South Korean version of the series made headlines when actor Ryan Gosling sang his heart out with a rendition of Tomorrow from Annie while dressed as a unicorn in 2018.

On the US spin-off, popular singer T-Pain won the first season disguised as a monster, beating out Gladys Knight, despite his known reliance on auto-tune.

Things get dramatic.
Other celebrities that have appeared on the US show include Tori Spelling, La Toya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Terry Bradshaw, Joey Fatone and Donny Osmond.

Asked about which celebs will be lining up to whack on a mask and belt out a tune, Osher said they were casting a wide net - but he had a wish list.

"These could be anyone … They could be famous politicians, they could be a sports star under here, could be an author, could be someone from Instagram … I don't know! So I find out when you find out," he told Channel 10 at the Logies.

 

The Masked Singer is coming soon to Network 10

No awkwardness here.
Very, very dramatic.
