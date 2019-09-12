Big upgrade for Cooloola Coast's least adequate busy road

There is road work ahead at Cooloola Cove and Kandanga.

There is road work ahead at Cooloola Cove and Kandanga. Jodie Dixon

COOLOOLA Cove's busiest "inadequate” road, Investigator Avenue has been investigated and found wanting.

What it wants is a $3.6 million upgrade - and that is what it will soon receive, Gympie Region councillors were advised this week.

And on the other side of the region, the same staff report outlined progress towards calling tenders to replace Doyles Bridge, over Kandanga Creek.

A staff report to councillors says partial state government funding has been approved for Investigator Avenue under a Transport and Main Roads Department scheme to help councils upgrade their roads.

The road, between Nautilus Drive and the Rainbow Beach Road end of Queen Elizabeth Drive, carries 2500 vehicles a day and is a vital link in the traffic corridor through Cooloola Cove.

The council report is damning, even though it is a council road.

It is described as "a narrow two-lane sealed pavement which is inadequate for the volume of traffic.

"The road is in an urban residential environment but has unsealed shoulders and poor drainage.

"There are no facilities for pedestrians or cyclists, although it is a popular route for both,” the report said.

The good news is that the upgrade project has been approved for $1.427 million in TMR funding over the next two years.

The total estimated cost of the project is $3.6 million.

The project will involving widening the road to 10m sealed, with improved drainage and an off-road 1.5m wide concrete pathway for the pedestrians and cyclists.

The improved stormwater drainage will combine kerb and channel and open channels.

Landscaping will include topsoil and turf treatment for disturbed areas and an allowance for any future tree planting.

Another big cost will be restoring existing property accesses and upgrading pipes, along with improved street lighting.

Mayor Mick Curran said a lot of this expense was a consequence of developers in the past not being required to meet these standards at the subdivision stage.

The Kandanga Creek bridge project has already moved past the design stage, with geotechnical testing and environmental assessment already done.

Council staff said the project would soon be at the stage of tenders for design and construction.

The project will replace tyhe existing three-span timber bridge with a concrete structure, in line with funding conditions requiring concrete.

The project has an estimated total cost of $2.3 million.