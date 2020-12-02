‘Big surprise’: Aussie actor lunches at hinterland cafe

Sean Lynch and John Jarratt take a break from the Aussie horror film The Possessed in Brisbane. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Sean Lynch and John Jarratt take a break from the Aussie horror film The Possessed in Brisbane. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Aussie legend John Jarratt has been spotted on the Sunshine Coast.

The Wolf Creek actor was in Flaxton as filming continued on Sunshine Coast film director Chris Sun's latest horror film.

The Barn on Flaxton's Danielle Birks said staff were a bit shocked when the actor came in with a group of friends for lunch.

"It was a big surprise yeah," she said.

"People said 'Oh that's the guy from Wolf Creek'.

"I can't watch horror movies so I actually remembered him from Play School.

"We didn't ask for a photo or anything. We didn't want to bother him, they just had their lunch and we let him enjoy the peace and quiet."

The Possessed is said to be inspired by actual events and stars a slew of Aussie talent, including Jarratt, Simone Buchanan, Melissa Tkautz and Melissa Bell.

It isn't the first time Jarratt has embraced the Coast life.

The veteran actor teamed up with Sun on 2018 film, Boar which was filmed in the Mary Valley.

Shooting on the Gold Coast wraps up on December 4.

The Possessed will hit cinemas in 2021.