Big sports month and big money coming to Gympie region

IRB ACTION: One of the nationally prominent sports coming to Gympie region next month. SLSQ

HIGH-OCTANE motor sport will headline a month of state and national sporting events, expected to generate an economic benefit totalling more than $1.8 million, Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran said today.

The month will be kicked off with Round 4 of the 2019 'Ocean Roar' IRB Premiership Series, which will be held in Rainbow Beach over two days from June1.

"Inflatable Rescue Boat racing is a high-octane event that has a large following in Queensland as competitors from surf clubs fight it out for surf rescue supremacy,” Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran said.

"This will be the third year that the competition is held at Rainbow Beach.

The event simulates rescue situations to test the abilities of drivers and crew, Cr Curran said.

Then, on June 22 and 23, the region will for the first time host Round 6 of the 2019 MX Motul Nationals Australian Motocross Championships, at 237 Bradys Road, Curra.

"The MX Nationals is Australia's premier motocross championship and this two-day event is expected to attract some of the best motocross teams and riders from across Australia,” Cr Curran said.

The month will be rounded out with the 2019 Tin Can Bay Golf Pro-Am, which is a national event platform for both professional and amateur golfers being held from June 27.

"This is the first time the Gympie region has hosted this event.

"The estimated economic benefit to the region of attracting these three events has been calculated at more than $1.8 million,” Cr Curran said.

But the benefits would not be confined to immediate spending.

"These events give us a great opportunity to showcase all our region has to offer and to generate interest on the national stage, especially with some of these events expected to receive national media coverage," he said.