Big Southside conservation zone to affect development

WILDLIFE PROTECTION: Wildlife corridors affecting Southside’s development future will be important to the region and will not hurt owners as much as they may fear, according to a council planning report.

NEW development restrictions over a significant area of future Southside residential land will be put to Gympie Regional Council representatives at their general meeting this morning.

But a report to councillors says improved protection of plants and animals in the affected area, most of it privately owned, would not have as much impact on development rights as some might expect.

The report says much of the land included in a proposed protected area is already constrained by other development restrictions linked to steep slopes and flooding.

A council planning report says it is not surprising that about half the slope or flood-affected lots are significant for environmental reasons.

“It is logical that areas of significant vegetation and sensitive ecosystems will likely be found in steep vegetated areas and low-lying areas near creeks and waterways, for example.

“What this means is that a significant number of the properties that are now partially or fully affected by the (proposed) Environment and Conservation Precinct were already constrained in terms of future development potential by flood hazard and/or steep slopes,” the planners report.

The report highlights the connection between conservation and the role of nature and wildlife in the council’s tourism strategy.

It says 11 individual allotments are fully covered by the proposed conservation corridor.

Staff say accurate on-ground checking on wildlife values had now led to accurate delineation of the Southside Environment and Conservation Precinct and all affected landowners would be consulted as the plan takes shape.