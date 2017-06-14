Big shirts to fill as our most popular providore gives up food

HAPPY ADVENTURES AHEAD: Charlie Horne has sold his famous Cooloola Foods business and is looking forward to his next episode.

GYMPIE'S best known "Beverly hillbilly,” the big-hearted Charlie Horne is giving up food - the food business anyway.

But he still has an appetite for giving and still owns his famous Beverly Hillbillies hot rod truck that helps him help others, through the Variety Bash fundraiser for disadvantaged children.

We will see plenty of Charlie Horne in the community, but there will be no coming back to the food industry, now that he has sold his Cooloola Food Service business.

And, he assures us, it will be in good hands.

The buyer, Anthony Zipf, manages two of the most popular grocery stores on the Sunshine Coast, the IGA outlets at Cooroy and Pomona.

He acknowledges he has big shoes (and big shirts) to fill in taking on the Charlie Horne legacy.

"Everyone I've spoken to in Gympie seems to know Charlie,” Mr Zipf said.

And he says Mr Horne's advice is helping him establish his own plan.

"We've had to get stock from our IGAs to fill wholesale orders while we settle in, but we are very keen not to fall short on orders from our customers.

"We'll be working to expand regionally, but Gympie will be our capital.

"Local customers will come first, wholesale and retail,” he said.

But for Mr Horne, it is time for a new episode.

He has not decided what that is yet.

One morning, he said at his former Langton Rd headquarters, he will wake up with a new idea.

"I started playing with this business 30 years ago and it's just changed so much. I'm old school. I can't change.

"I can't put up with all the bull that goes on today.

"I just had to send off two separate notices to two separate organisations, run by the same people under the same laws, to cancel my food accreditation.

"It's all rubbish. I rang up and, bugger me, they said I had to send an email.

"But that's the way they do things now,” he said.