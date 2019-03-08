Big shift coming for one of Gympie's oldest car companies

ON THE MOVE: Adam Madill at the old Hi-Way 1 site, where Madills hopes to relocate their Mazda and Holden dealerships.

ON THE MOVE: Adam Madill at the old Hi-Way 1 site, where Madills hopes to relocate their Mazda and Holden dealerships. Scott Kovacevic

THE old Hi-Way 1 site on the southern outskirts of Gympie could soon be home to an expanding car empire, with Madills planning a move which will drive together two big pieces of their Gympie businesses.

General manager Adam Madill said the intention was to consolidate Madill Mazda and Madill Holden on the 8000sq m property facing the Bruce Highway, which will be redesigned and rebuilt.

He said the site was "strategic” given its proximity to the Bruce Highway even once the Gympie Bypass is complete.

"It's on the southern side (which means) it's probably still going to have good traffic through there,” he said.

It was also close to Madills' existing Toyota and Isuzu yards, and the area was fast becoming a major industrial hub.

As for the existing home of Mazda opposite the Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Mr Madill said it was still early days but there was a likelihood Madills would still call it home one way or another.

"We'll probably still hold on to it,” he said. "There will still be cars there.”

No official development application for the project has been lodged with Gympie council yet, but that should change soon. And given the extent of the planned redesign, Mr Madill said there was no doubt jobs would be generated if it was approved.

"There's that value chain which happens with construction,” he said.