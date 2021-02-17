Big race day crowds, live music and fashion return to Gympie

Fashions of the Field and a live after party band return to Gympie early next month when the Gympie Turf Club hosts the first meet of the year, the Zinc Race Day.

COVID-19 put an end to race days altogether last year, and they returned in a scaled down, strictly controlled version later in the year, but the bigger crowds are expected to return with an easing of COVID restrictions on March 6.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said the club would still be adhering to COVID restrictions but things had eased back a little, allowing for the full return of the hugely popular Fashions of the Field (with its glamour and big prizes) and after party.

Zac McLean, Kyle Lowry and Ryan Skinner at the Gympie races.

In addition, the Turf Club has this year launched its Young Members initiative, strictly for 18-35 year olds and offering a cheaper Turf Club membership and exciting social and leadership opportunities.

Young Members won’t have voting rights with the Turf Club but they will be run by a committee that reports to the Turf Club. Young Members will enjoy a social membership, will get invited to all Turf Club events and will run their own events throughout the year, Mr Gill said.

“They will eventually have their own committee who will report back to us.” Anyone interested in joining as a Young Member should follow the links on the Gympie Turf Club website. CLICK HERE

Race goers on March 6 are still encouraged to buy their tickets online, but Mr Gill said tickets would also be available for purchase at the front gate on race day.

