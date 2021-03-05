Incredible scenes as Kmart hub opens its doors in Gympie

Gympie K Hub open for business as shoppers flock to Goldfield’s Plaza.

Gympie K Hub open for business as shoppers flock to Goldfield’s Plaza.

"Phenomenal", "fabulous" and "fantastic" were just some of the words used to describe the brand new Gympie K Hub that is officially open for business in Goldfield's Plaza.

Opening its doors to eager Gympie shoppers this morning (Friday), various homewares and clothing items were flying off the shelves of the store quicker than they could be restocked.

Shoppers were loving the new K Hub at Goldfield’s Plaza this morning, with many saying they’ve been waiting for it for a long time.

Manager Ashley Stanley said the turnout was "absolutely phenomenal" and bigger than he expected, with the line-up to the checkout winding right around the store.

"The community has always rallied behind Target and the team and it's just really amazing to see those customers come back," Mr Stanley said.

"There's been a lot of hype about the Kmart itself and it's very exciting to see the result we're getting right now."

FIRST LOOK: Plant and flower section at K Hub Gympie.

Bringing across all the team members from the previous Target store, Mr Stanley said they have also employed 14 new people.

"We will see how it turns out in the future and there might be more job opportunities for people later on."

With a bag full of fake flowers and homewares, customer Barbara Kiesanowski said the K Hub was "fabulous".

"It's great to have this in Gympie, we've been waiting a long time for it," Ms Kiesanowski said.

FIRST LOOK: Homewares section at the new K Hub in Gympie.

Another shopper, Trina Tierney, said she was surprised at the range of products, while someone else commented on the wide, pram-friendly aisles.

Preferring to shop locally, Jacki Thompson, was pleased that she could now get a "good product" that's also cheap.

"We're all happy … it will give Big W a run too," Ms Thompson said.

Smiling shoppers getting their Kmart fix this morning at the K Hub Gympie opening.

One very excited shopper, Jade Cooper, was gushing over items in the children's section and when asked about the new store she said, "I love it".

"They've tailored it Gympie and it's the stock that Gympie people want," Ms Cooper said.

"I'm so excited, my trolley is already full."

