Joanne Falchi of the Cooloola Coast Clinic
News

Big plans to boost Cooloola Coast medical services

Arthur Gorrie
14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
WHEN Tony and Sandy Brangan were looking at setting up a new Cooloola Coast medical proactice, they received a call from existing Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach GP Peter Martin.

The essence of the call was a simple question: “Why reinvent the wheel?”

Dr Martin said the Brangans were welcome to buy the business he and his wife Maggie set up years ago.

So the Brangan Medical company was joined by Coast investor and former dairy industry executive Peter Marriott and became the new owners 11 days ago.

Dr Dhushy Rajesparasingam of the Cooloola Coast Clinic
The practice, which also includes the Rainbow Beach Medical Practice has come into being in an era of coronavirus self-isolation, something Mr Brangan understands only too well.

He and Sandy were almost immediately in self-isolation after Mr Brangan retuned from an emergency locum stint in Broome.

But the Brangans are raring to go with their expansion plans for Coast medical services.

“We want to have three practices within 12 months, at Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and a place that has missed out so far, Cooloola Cove..

“Our immediate focus is on getting through the impact of COVID-19 and recruiting more general practitioners,” he said.

Another idea spawned by COVID-19 is online consultations so patients who come into the practice can consult with medical experts in other areas, by video at the clinic.

