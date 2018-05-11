Big plans ahead as council overhauls Gympie's parks

Bella Masters plays in one of Gympie's parks, which are getting a major overhaul from the council.

PARKS are square in Gympie Regional Council's future, with plans in the works to upgrade a number of the region's recreational areas.

Tin Can Bay's Les Lee Park, Jack Spicer Oval and the Rainbow Beach sports oval are just some of the names on the list of areas which will be getting a facelift.

After more than 20 years in service, the playground equipment at Les Lee will be getting replaced, while the council is exploring installing new equipment at the Iron St Park.

And Jack Spicer Oval might not be the only part of Kandanga with a green future, with investigations into a possible RV Park and the creation of a central park.

At Rainbow Beach, work at Lawrie Hanson Park is almost done after three years.

With about $1 million spent, the park has received new shade sails, two new barbecues, three picnic shelters and new wheelchair-friendly furniture, a new amenities building and concrete paths.

Disabled parking, drinking fountains and outdoor showers were also installed in the overhaul.

Phil Rogers Park at Rainbow Beach is also on the list, with work planned to be finished prior to this year's Christmas holiday break.

This will include new shade sails and additional playground activities for toddlers and young children.

A council spokeswoman said the plan "caters for increased populations during Rainbow Beach's holiday period and provides good access to play facilities for tourists staying in the caravan park”.

Shade sails will also be coming to Goomeri, giving cover to the skate park (pending development approval).