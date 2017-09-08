Big party planned for Widgee 125th

125 YEARS YOUNG: Principal Matt Elson has worked cohesively with locals, compiling history with memorabilia for the 125th Anniversary celebrations tomorrow at Widgee State School.

TOMORROW marks the culmination of months of dedication, co-ordinating and organising the 125th Anniversary of Widgee State School.

With a full agenda of activities planned, the day will have a carnival atmosphere with lots of stalls, pony rides, displays, musical entertainment, student participation and much, much more.

And don't forget to sign the visitor's book, adding your name to Widgee's history.

The school extends an invitation to all to come along and join this once in a lifetime celebration.

For further details

contact the school today on 5484 0888.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gympie MP visits

CHANGES to our electoral boundaries will bring Widgee under the umbrella of Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the next state election.

To introduce himself and meet with constituents, an afternoon tea was organised last Friday at the Memorial Hall.

Tony was inundated with questions regarding everything from the council to federal issues and spoke on various areas of concern to several locals.

Giving advice on a range of subjects and referring voters to the correct department was indeed an education to many but many questions were answered with some follow-ups to be done.

The afternoon tea, catered by the Widgee State School P&C, was enjoyed by one and all and Tony is looking to hold these on a regular basis.

Indoor Bowls

ANOTHER fun week on the Widgee greens as members placed some clever shots, resulting in several jacks crossing the floor.

It was a morning of playfulness and lots of fun, especially their new member Gail.

Topping the ladder this week was Shirleen with 50 points, followed by Dianne on 48.

Third was Jeanette with 47 while Russell just pipped the post into fourth place on 46.

With new members joined, the group is hoping for some strong competition in the coming weeks.

For more information on Widgee Indoor Bowls Club please contact the president, Gloria Portas, on 5484 9135.

The club meets most Mondays in the Memorial Hall, from 9am to around 12 noon. Cost is minimal and no experience necessary.

Bushman's Bar & Kitchen

ANOTHER hectic weekend ahead for the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen, with delicious meals both Friday and Saturday night provided by members of the local church.

Snapper and T-bone are main menu choices, both served with chips and salad, while the dessert trolley will be loaded down with delicious apple crumble.

Saturday afternoon will herald the Widgee Reunion, following on from the school's 125th birthday celebrations.

The adorable and delightful Karen Thomsen will be performing from 4pm, singing all your favourite songs and keeping those tootsies a' tapping.

Free parking and free entry so come along for a night of great entertainment and lots of reminiscing about the good ol' days.

For further details contact the hall on 5484 0282.

Craft Group

IT WAS a day and a half on Wednesday with the girls playing follow the leader as they car-pooled around the region, visiting all manner of places on their op-shop tour.

After several hours the boots were crammed full and not a skerrick of space was left in the cars so it was a tired but happy group that decided to hit the road for home.

Tall tales of bargains will be swapped next week following their general meeting, which begins at 9.30am.

For further details on Widgee Craft Group contact Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

Ride For Angel Flight

THE 2017 Angel Flight fundraiser will be held on Saturday, September 16, setting off from Turavale on the Bauple Woolooga Road.

Riders will set off at 7.30am sharp, traversing our beautiful countryside and terminating at Widgee late in the afternoon.

It's always a great weekend, beginning with a barbecue and entertainment on the Friday evening before setting off Saturday morning, terminating at Widgee Showgrounds in the late afternoon.

There'll be hot food and entertainment Saturday evening with the Widgee Fun Day to follow on Sunday, 17.

Last year organisers raised around $17,000 with the Widgee Dog Trials, the Angel Flight Ride and the Widgee Fun Day.

Keeping our Angels in the Air is a worthy cause, helping our country cousins reach much needed attendance to and from city hospitals.

For more information on Angel Flight Ride contact Ray Matthews on 5484 7194 or 0407 969 166.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to: widgeenews@southern phone.com.au.