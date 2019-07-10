Big numbers predicted for Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic

RIGHT: Tegan Horne and Georgia Modin get ready for the annual Classic, which starts next Friday, July 19, and runs until Saturday, July 27.

RIGHT: Tegan Horne and Georgia Modin get ready for the annual Classic, which starts next Friday, July 19, and runs until Saturday, July 27. Renee Albrecht

FISHING: Event organisers are hoping for bigger numbers at the annual Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic, which starts next Friday.

Last year more than 1500 people descended on the Cooloola Coast for the Classic, with 400 of them picking up a rod.

This year there will be $100,000 in prizes, promotions and give-aways for the eight-day event.

Perfect Queensland winter weather is expected to help make this another huge success.

For more information visit rainbowbeachfishingclassic.com/event-info.

All adults entering the Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic will need to become members (if not already) for $15. To enter the competition visit www.Trybooking.Com/ZXUX