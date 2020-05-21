Menu
EXCITED: MX Farm Queensland owner Mark Bishop is happy the track is opening. Photo: Troy Jegers
News

Big news for Gympie motorsports enthusiasts

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
21st May 2020 12:01 AM
MOTORSPORTS: Good news for Gympie motorbike enthusiasts with MX Farm Queensland give the green light to open from this Friday.

Owner Mark Bishop has been trying to get approval and with the easing of restrictions, Queensland Health has approved their request.

“We have been trying for a while to no avail but we are very excited to be open and get things back to normal a little bit,” he said.

MX Farm Queensland owner Mark Bishop said the track is in good condition for the opening on Friday with a revamped stadium track. Photo: Troy Jegers
“There has been a bit of rain around and a bit of water on the ground will top things up and the conditions are going to be nice. It is the perfect temperature for riding at the moment.

“At this stage there is no limit on the number of people we can allow to enter the farm but social distancing has to be maintained”.

The track has been closed for the last few months but Bishop said they used the time to do maintenance and upgrade one of the tracks.

“We kept prepping the five tracks while we were closed and did some work to the canteen,” he said.

“The other big one is we changed the stadium track. We have added bigger jumps, shaped and changed it. I think it is going to be really good”.

The Farm will be open Fridays to Sundays, gates open 7.30am riding from 8.30pm to 3pm.

The track is at 237 Brady’s Rd, Curra and adults get in for $40 and children 15 and under $25.

