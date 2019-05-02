Big name inclusions to boost Cats for Kedron clash

LONG-AWAITED RETURN: Lanze Magin, Kade Kent, and Scott Stiefler (far right) could all return to support Gympie Cats co-captain Jack Cross (second from right) this weekend.

LONG-AWAITED RETURN: Lanze Magin, Kade Kent, and Scott Stiefler (far right) could all return to support Gympie Cats co-captain Jack Cross (second from right) this weekend. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE Cats midfield quartet Lanze Magin, Scott Stiefler, Kade Kent and Tim Shearer could all return to the side for its crucial Round 4 clash against the Kedron Lions at Ray Warren Oval this Saturday.

All four missed last Saturday's soul-crushing 11.13 (79) to 11.10 (76) to the Hinterland Blues, which saw the Cats concede their second straight loss and move to 1-2 to start their first season in the Queensland Football Association.

READ MORE: Gympie Cats cough up hairball in Hinterland heartbreaker

Coach Dave Carroll said the inclusions would cause headaches at the selection table going into their important meeting with the Lions, who sit directly above them on the ladder with two wins.

"They're big names to come back in. It definitely will be difficult to pick the side,” Carroll said.

"It's a good problem to have when we have a lot of guys available to play, and our reserves need some help with their numbers too.

"We were able to come out of Saturday's game without any significant injuries, which is a bonus. We've got a lot of guys playing a bit sore, but that's footy.”

Cats v Lions, Saturday 2pm at Ray Warren Oval.