Big local buzz around new Kinesiology business

Kinesiologist Bec Vella-Miller, recently moved to Gympie to start her own business.

THROUGH one post on a Gympie Facebook group, Bec Vella-Miller's new Kinesiology business is off to a roaring start.

Having posted the announcement of her new venture on November 30, she said she's now fully booked until Christmas.

"I made the post, and went to sleep - when I woke up there were about 30 posts of either bookings or people who were interested," she said.

"To think I had only just moved here and got my accreditation, it's just unreal.

"It was validating, knowing I was in the right direction, knowing this was the right thing to do."

Kinesiology is, as Bec explained, a non-invasive modality which use movement and muscle testing to figure out the best course of action when dealing with ailments or sickness.

"We basically ask your body questions and we use testing to find out a response," she said.

"Most issues in people's lives stem from something, they don't just happen.

"It could've been in utero, it could be anywhere in your life."

A key component of this practice is the link between emotional states and physical health.

"Your body dictates where you start with Kinesiology, normally issues are inter-connected," she said.

"I ask the body and I go through the tests."

Every person responds differently to the treatment, she added, with some requiring more sessions than others.

It's related to her own entry into the field - she was a patient before she was a practitioner.

"I was diagnosed with stress eczema and it was debilitating, I was just covered from top to toe," she said.

"In the throes of all that, doctors using western medicine didn't know what was wrong with me - they kept going 'we're puzzled'.

"I was on medication and I had gained weight from that, almost 20 kilograms in six weeks."

A friend recommended the services of a homeopath and Kinesiologist, where she had a remarkable turnaround.

"It totally changed my world, little by little we were able to get to the bottom of the stress," she said.

Newly certified and having recently moved to Gympie with her partner and two children, Bec is looking to help others across the region.

The strong, early response to the business has been a moving experience.

"I know Gympie is an area that is very open to natural medicines," she said.

"There's been such a warm response, not just from people who want to get balanced - I was offered a workspace, people offered to put cards in their shops.

"And now I'm booked up from now until Christmas - which is just mind-blowing."