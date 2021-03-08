BIG LIST: 26 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

There are plenty of new working opportunities on offer around the Gympie region at the moment.

Looking for a new or fresh working opportunity around the Gympie region?

Look no further. Below is a big list containing some of the latest jobs on offer here at home:

Administration Assistant, IPA Central Queensland

IPA is looking for an experienced Administration Assistant to work with our client‘s great team in Gympie.

The role that is on offer is full time hours Monday – Friday.

The successful candidate will be employed with IPA on a labour hire basis.

Work from home Admin all-rounder to assist business consultant, Nidd Solutions

I’m a freelancing business consultant, and I’m seeking a casual all-rounder to assist in completing the day-to-day work of my clients with a vision to going part-time then full-time as the workload increases. The role would start at around 15-20 hours per week.

Financial Officer, Jobmatch Employment

Essential qualifications include demonstrated experience in financial administration and payroll / HR processing and administration, demonstrated competency in the use of MYOB or equivalent accounting software or the ability to acquire, and a thorough understanding and proven track record in working to quality, contractual and compliance frameworks.

Customer Support and Administration Officer, Universal Business Team Recruitment

Based in Gympie and reporting to the Sales Manager, this full-time role is critical to facilitate a timely and smooth transition between sales and production and to offer service excellence for the end client.

Funeral Director, Gympie Funerals

To be successful in this position, you will need to meet the following criteria: High attention to detail, ability to work in a team environment and autonomously and the ability to follow instructions, listen and respond to families and staff needs among other qualities.

Support Co-ordinator, Private

This exciting opportunity is available with Access Support Coordination, based in our Gympie office.

At Access Support Coordination, we engage only the best and most experienced Support Coordinators that have a broad variety of skills, knowledge and understanding of the disability and mental health sector.

While walking beside you throughout the journey of your NDIS plan, we help to build your skills and knowledge to navigate the NDIS world and get the most out of your NDIS funds to achieve your goals.

Receptionist, G James Glass and Aluminium

We are seeking someone who is passionate about creating good first impressions to provide reception and administration support to our Gympie branch.

Deliver Small Local Phone Books – Private

Gympie, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove, Tin Can Bay, Glenwood, Amamoor, Curra, Imbil, Neerdie, Tamaree, The Dawn, The Palms, Victory Heights and Kin Kin. Must have own car. Call 0419009517 or 0418994956 for more.

Motel Management, Schuh Group

Our client is looking for a superstar management team (possibly husband & wife) for a small Western Queensland Motel Caravan Park.

You will be required to work in the front office and being part of the room cleaning team when necessary.

Administration Officer, PHE Pty Ltd

We are seeking a full time, experienced Administration Officer to join the PHE team in Gympie.

This position will provide support to our branches located throughout QLD/NSW and our Brisbane office. The role will be based in our Gympie office.

Detailer/VSA, MH Pty Ltd

Hertz is a global rental company which has been providing quality vehicle rental and outstanding customer service for over 100 years. An opportunity has arisen for a well presented, enthusiastic and fit Vehicle Service Attendant to join our team in Gympie. This role may include weekend and evening work so you must be available to work these shifts.

Assistant Nursery Manager, Australian Macadamia Nursery

A well established fruit tree nursery near Gympie looking for a motivated, focused team player.

Three month trial period, salary dependent on age and experience.

Bar staff, Office Fit Pty Ltd

Weekly accommodation and paid work package available. 16 hours per week guaranteed bar work (Friday and Saturday nights). Can have rest of the week off or more hours available depending on flexibility to work different roles.

Support Worker – Community Aged Care, Suncare

We are seeking several part-time Support Workers (contracts with a minimum of 30 and 40 hours per fortnight) to provide support to our customers in the Gympie region and South Burnett region.

Hours of work for this role would be primarily between Monday – Friday (7am- 6pm) and the successful candidate will need to be flexible in their availability.

Junior Receptionist, Sheds n Homes

Sheds n Homes Gympie is dedicated to providing an all in house construction experience for our customers. We are seeking someone who can fill an all-round administration / reception role. The right candidate will be offered a full-time position.

Junior Clinical Assistant, Gympie Radiology

An exciting opportunity exists to work at Gympie Radiology, a fully comprehensive radiology clinic located in Gympie. We are currently seeking a Clinical Assistant, this is a casual position, and our clinic is currently open Monday to Friday. This position may lead to a role in Medical Reception.

Manufacturing Manager (Toolara), Laminex

The Manufacturing Manager leads the Toolara (Gympie) Manufacturing team (10 direct and 125 indirect reports) and is responsible for the manufacturing of MDF and the decoration of both MDF and Particleboard.

The role promotes and achieves continuous improvement in quality, safety, productivity, a reduction in defective goods and costs to achieve world class manufacturing principles and practices.

Mobile Crushing and Screening Operators, Pro Crush Pty Ltd

Relevant skills include minimum 2 years relevant mobile crushing plant operating experience on Metso machinery, efficiently and effectively controlling the equipment throughout the crushing and screening duration.

Ensures all maintenance of equipment is being conducted in a safe and effective manner at all times.

Cleaner – Community Aged Care – Gympie/South Burnett, Suncare

We are currently seeking several Part Time (40 hours per fortnight) Domestic Assistants/Cleaners to provide support to our customers in the Gympie region and surrounding areas between Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm.

Assistant Trainee Accountant, Latitude Tax and Advisory

We are a well established small family orientated practice in Gympie specialising in small business. We have a diverse client base in a variety of industries & locations within Qld. Our team has been together for several years building strong bonds with our clients.

Sales Assistant, Rockmans

Rockmans currently has an opportunity for a Part-time Sales Assistant who has a passion for fashion and is flare for customer service! As a Sales Assistant, you will be an integral part of our team to drive the success of the store.

Customer Engagement, Casual Team Member, Bay Audio

Drive lead generation daily by talking to potential customers, coach your team to generate leads and interact daily with customers and support the store clinician (Audiologist) by scheduling and following up appointments for potential customers, among other responsibilities.

Administration Officer – Anglicare Gympie

We currently have a part-time position available for an Admin Officer to join our Gympie office. Working Thursdays and Fridays each week.

Human Resources/Admin Support – Nolan Meats

This role is within a robust and challenging environment where no two days are the same, learning many facets of HR, this is a great opportunity to develop your general HR skills.

Customer Service Assistant, Beefy’s Traveston

We are currently on the lookout for Senior and Junior Customer Service Assistants for our growing business in Traveston (near Gympie).

Beefy‘s are a well established multi award-winning family owned business with 9 boutique Pie Bakery Cafes in South East Queensland.

Our friendly team have a reputation for high quality products and excellent customer service.

New Home Sales Consultant, Nu Trend Quality Homes Gympie

You will be based in Gympie with a huge earning potential due to increased demand for land and affordability.

The ideal candidate will be highly motivated and result – driven with a passion for sales. Excellent communication and people skills are a must!

