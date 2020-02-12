Big Gympie health promise as mayor announces re-election bid

RE-ELECTION BID: Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran has launched his re-election campaign with a big promise on health services.

GYMPIE mayor Mick Curran launched his re-election bid this afternoon with a promise of huge health care concessions to encourage investment in facilities and services across the region.

Cr Curran formally announced his candidacy in an exclusive interview with The gympie Times this afternoon and said infrastructure contributions could be heavily discounted to encourage much-needed improvements in health services.

Chamber Of Commerce Breakfast - Mayor Mick Curran addresses a question from the crowd.

It was the first election promise of his campaign for the March 28 local government elections.

He said waiving of some infrastructure contribution requirements could save hundreds of thousands of dollars on some projects and would encourage more medical service development.

“Given our clear aging demographic and increasing need for first class health care outcomes, I will advocate to a council I lead to introduce significant infrastructure incentives so we can see the expansion of existing services and attract new (ones).

“Gympie’s age profile now is what the rest of Australia will look like in 10 to 20 years and I see this as an opportunity to lead the way in health and aged care delivery for Gympie residents now and well into the future.

Mary River walk councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith.

“I believe Gympie regional residents deserve the same qualify of health care as their city counterparts and I see the introduction of these incentives as a way of (achieving this),” he said.

Other than that, he referred to his record, saying, “Actions speak louder than words.”

“I believe those who attended the Chamber of Commerce breakfast this morning saw some significant data around how the region has performed compared to our neighbours in the greater Wide Bay region.

“For me, the most significant number was the decrease in unemployment from 2015.

“It was above 10 per cent (and is) down to 6.7 per cent.

Mayor MIck CUrran and the 2019 Tidy Towns award

“What we have seen is major infrastructure projects delivered, including core council business (such as) waste management, water and sewerage and our regional road network

But we’ve also delivered some fantastic infrastructure around tourism and the social needs of this community.

“We’ve had challenges during this term, but those challenges are what the wider community expect councils to deal with.

“At the 2016 election, I made a number of commitments of what I would deliver.

“An assessment of those commitments will show they weren’t false promises.

“False promises, we so often see when we start to talk politics in a wider view.

“What this council's’s done is invest in the future.

“You can see that in the Rattler Railway project, we had challenges but we weren’t about to throw the towel in.

Official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail by Mayor Mick Curran.

“We were also fortunate enough to be in a financial position to deliver the Aquatic Recreation Centre, to replace the ageing Memorial Pool.

“That project has been well received by the community and the role it plays for the social benefit of young and old is intangible.

“We also delivered our Youth Precinct, which provides activity for young people and families who are making great use of it.

“This council delivered the River walk, which has again been very well received.

“We’ve made significant waste management changes.

“While the introduction of dump fees was unpopular at first, our regional residents must acknowledge that the introduction of those charges saw a larger reduction in costs for kerbside collection, the elimination of the Waste Management Levy which was $85 and we killed off the unequitable charging of the $230 fee for eastern residents and $90 fee for western residents for those people who weren’t provided a kerbside collection.”

“Some of the challenges have been around our Planning Scheme and planning application processes. I believe as a council we listened.

“We are in the process of making the necessary changes

“A full assessment (assessment) has been done of our road network and it was found we were comparable with like councils on maintenance procedures.

“Continuous improvements programs (are running) across all departments.”

Cr Curran also backed federal government support for Nolan Meats, an issue raised at a federal level this week, after the Bridget McKenzie sports grants controversy.

“The largest private employer in our region. Nolan Meats, has had significant expansion over the last five years and it was council’s role to help advocate for federal funding which saw significant growth.

”Council had helped Corbet’s Group re-establish their business after their Woondum site was taken for the Bruce Highway upgrade.

“The council assisted the business to relocate (to the Gympie Gateway area south of the city, through our planning processes..\”

The council also had taken significant action to help save the former Carter Holt Harvey plant in Gympie.

“I can assure residents I worked very diligently with senior council staff, state and federal governments to make a way forward for a local business in partnership with Laminex to actually expand their manufacturing in Gympie region,” he said.