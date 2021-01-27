Big guns reveal ‘state of the region’ to business community

Last year was a particularly tough year for everyone. But, if there is a glimmer of hope it is Gympie. Gympie came through it very well, comparatively speaking.

Goldfields car park accused says he ‘didn’t bash no-one’

The Gympie Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2021 with a breakfast meeting early next month, bringing out what it calls “the big guns” to deliver a “state of the region” presentation to the Gympie region business community.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription and win $20,000

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett Director of Regional Development Scott Rowe will deliver his ‘state of the region’ address, and will be followed by Mayor Glen Hartwig and Gympie Regional Council CEO Shane Gray.

Scott Rowe, Glen Hartwig and Shane Gray will be the guest speakers at the first Gympie Chamber of COmmerce breakfast meeting of 2021, to be held in the newly renovated RSL in Mary Street.

Mr Rowe’s presentation will cover Gympie's COVID position and recovery, workforce positioning.and emerging economic development opportunities.

Regional Development Australia (RDA) Wide Bay Burnett is part of a national network of Committees (funded by the federal government) made up of local leaders who work with all levels of government, business and community groups to support the economic development of their regions.

RDA committees have an active and facilitative role in their communities and a clear focus on growing strong and confident regional economies that harness their competitive advantages, seize economic opportunities and attract investment.

Gympie Chamber Of Commerce President Tony Goodman

Mr Hartwig and Mr Gray will share with the audience their vision for Gympie, plans for the future and economic opportunities they have identified.

The meeting will take place at the renovated RSL and will include a full cooked breakfast.

We are back in business at the RSL and a full cooked breakfast is included in your ticket price.

The event is being run in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Gympie Chamber of Commerce and the Gympie RSL have a specific safety plan in place. You will be asked to sign in on arrival for COIVD-19 tracking purposes.

Tickets are limited to 100 maximum. BOOK YOUR TICKET HERE