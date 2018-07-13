BIG FREEZE: Cold weekend could set a record for Gympie

SUPER CHILLED: Gympie could be getting a record low temperature for the year this weekend.

SUPER CHILLED: Gympie could be getting a record low temperature for the year this weekend.

BRISBANE may be set for a chilly weekend, but predicted overnight lows of 6C in the capital is nothing compared to what's in store for Gympie.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the cold snap already felt around the region to continue for at least the next five days, with early morning temps of 2C and possible frost today and tomorrow to contend for the year's record minimum so far.

READ MORE: Rug up, the weekend's going to be a chiller

The official BoM website has Gympie mornings failing to exceed 5C until at least next Friday, averaging lower than Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Brisbane but not quite matching Kingaroy.

BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said Gympie could see a new record depending on the movement of cold and dry winds.

"It will be very cold at night time through to (the middle of) next week,” Mr Joseph said.

"(Temperatures) will be very close to the lowest of the year depending on the cold air from the high pressure system moving up from Victoria.”

Mr Joseph said expected warm peaks between 21C and 24C were thanks to sunny conditions and light winds, unlike the "antarctic” patterns felt in southern states.

He said daytime temperatures were "very close” to the July average, but nighttime lows were "about 4 degrees below”.

Visit the BoM website for more.